Charlie Hinton Joins Ipsos MMA as Vice President, Analytic Consulting

Ipsos MMA (Marketing Management Analytics)

27 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Highly respected executive brings 25-years of experience in media planning, analytics and brand building to Ipsos MMA

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos MMA, Inc., the global leader in helping companies understand and optimize their marketing, pricing, promotional and media strategies and investments is pleased to announce that Charlie Hinton has joined the company as Vice President, Analytic Consulting.

Charlie Hinton, Vice President, Analytic Consulting
Hinton joins Ipsos MMA from Comcast where she led an integrated team of media strategists, insights and performance analysts for four years. Prior to her tenure at Comcast, Hinton built and led the Marketing ROI Analytics function at AT&T for its wireless, internet and video products. The teams and processes she developed helped Hinton become a leader in the application of advanced analytics, including marketing mix modeling, multi-touch attribution, in-market testing, market segmentation analysis and consumer insights, driving stronger advertising and marketing effectiveness. At Ipsos MMA she will continue her leadership role in helping the company and its clients maximize the value of their unified measurement and marketing ROI analytics, process innovation, client management and team development for Ipsos MMA's financial services, telco, consumer electronics and petrol chemical clients.

"We are thrilled that Charlie has joined Ipsos MMA," said Patrick Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "She brings a deep understanding of data, analytics, enabling technologies and processes. Charlie has a stellar and proven track-record in working with teams to embed, operationalize and activate these capabilities in a way that supports the 'always-on' and 'always-connected' needs our clients have today. Her keen sense of how to identify and create value in more complex investment scenarios where media, pricing, promotions and a host of other factors need to come together to work together, has enabled the teams and companies she's worked with to optimize both performance and brand marketing levers to achieve their short and long-term financial and investment objectives," said Cummings.

Hinton joined Ipsos MMA earlier this month, with more than 25 years of experience leading media planning strategy and return on marketing analytics for leading brands that included AT&T, Comcast, Delta Air Lines, Chrysler/Dodge, Siemens Consumer Electronics, Hyundai, Miller Brewing and Hardee's/Carl's Jr. She also worked at BBDO, Mullen LHC and Starcom. Hinton holds a Master of Science in Marketing Research from Michigan State University and a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Georgia State University.

Ipsos MMA est classée un « Leader » dans le domaine de l'évaluation unifiée des activités de marketing et des activités commerciales par une société de recherche indépendante

Ipsos MMA von unabhängigem Forschungsunternehmen als „Leader" im Bereich Unified Marketing & Commercial Measurement eingestuft

