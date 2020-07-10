Charlie Hustle and Dboy Lac Drop 'TIMELESS' feat Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile and Bun B

Follow Charlie Hustle on Instagram @charliehcstle.

Charlie Hustle grew up on the "Cash Money" New Orleans' sound of Mannie Fresh, who is featured on two tracks. With additional features from southern rappers Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, and Bun B, the album showcases southern hip hop's trademark sounds.

Track #1 'Life is Hard' — features Cash Money Records heavyweight Birdman.

— features Cash Money Records heavyweight Birdman. Track #2 'Greedy With It' and Track #9 'They Don't Like It' — has Mannie Fresh dropping vintage verses reminiscent of his Big Tymers era days.

and — has dropping vintage verses reminiscent of his Big Tymers era days. Track #3 'Problem' — gets laced with New Orleans great Juvenile's 'dense electro-funk.'

— gets laced with great Juvenile's 'dense electro-funk.' Track #5 'On God' — features the smooth, soulful beats of Houston hip hop legend Bun B of UGK.

"The TIMELESS album is just as the title says. It's Timeless. The songs are detailed, with lots of beat switch-ups, clever lyrics, and it will never get old. You'll always notice something new when listening to it," says Charlie Hustle.

Dboy Lac praises, "Charlie got a lot better. Now he's not just good; he's great."

Originally from East Las Vegas, Charlie first found success through business ventures and investments in the sports gambling industry. A longtime fan of Cash Money Records and Big Tymers, he dedicated himself entirely to his music in 2018. At this time, he connected with Dboy Lac via social media, collaborating on their first song.

A pioneer in the Southern hip hop community, New Orleans native Lac, has been featured on multiple platinum records, such as Big Tymers' 'I Got That Work' and 'Hood Rich.' Lac was a member of the rap group D-Boyz and found success with their 2008 album "Life of a D-Boy."

The album, which has received rave reviews, was produced, mixed & mastered exclusively by Charlie Hustle.

