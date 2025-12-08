Charlie Kirk Monument Unveiled: Renowned Sculptor Sergio Furnari to Debut New Sculpture in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant new monument honoring the late activist Charlie Kirk will be unveiled in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, December 10th at 2:23 PM Eastern Time. The ceremony will take place in a prominent location directly in front of the White House, on the block nestled between 800 16th Street NW and 1500 H Street NW. This poignant date marks the three-month anniversary of Charlie Kirk's tragic passing, offering a public moment for reflection and remembrance.

Charlie Kirk Monument by Sergio Furnari Charlie Kirk Monument by Sergio Furnari

The monument is the latest work by the living legend, well-renowned Italian artist, sculptor, and painter, Sergio Furnari. Furnari is globally celebrated for his emotionally resonant public art, including the powerful "Lunchtime of the Iron Workers" sculpture and the iconic 12-foot statue of international soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked what motivated him to undertake a monument honoring Charlie Kirk, Furnari emphasized the deeply aspirational purpose of his art.

"I was trying to convey an inspirational message by means of art," Furnari stated. "Art is a high form of communication and expression that has the unique power to provide peace, comfort, and at times relief from pain."

Furnari's primary goal for creating this statue is to champion fundamental American principles that Kirk supported. "My main purpose is to spread and emphasize the freedom of speech and self-expression."

He holds a deep hope for the memorial's impact, particularly on the people closest to Kirk. "My hope is that this monument will somehow bring hope and a breeze of peace and comfort to all Charlie Kirk's supporters and, most of all, to his beloved wife, Erika Kirk, who has become such an inspiration to me by showing strength, courage, and resilience during difficult times of pain and suffering."

The challenging aspect of bringing this ambitious and unique project to fruition remains the critical lack of adequate funding and financial support. Furnari is now making a direct appeal to key figures and organizations that embody and share Kirk's legacy and values.

"I am expressing the hope that Mr. President Donald Trump and the 'Turning Point USA' organization would provide crucial support and sponsorship for this epic, unique monument, commemorating Charlie Kirk's legacy," Furnari concluded.

This statue is set to be a powerful and moving tribute, ensuring Charlie Kirk's spirit and contributions remain a visible part of the nation's capital landscape during its time on display.

