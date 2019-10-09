Charlie Palmer to Celebrate The Progression of American Cuisine With Inaugural American Fare Event in Napa

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Charlie Palmer announces American Fare, a celebration of American cuisine, will take place Monday, November 18 at Charlie Palmer Steak and Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar at Archer Hotel Napa. At American Fare, the Charlie Palmer Collective of chefs will each partner with top Napa Valley Cabernet producers to recreate recipes from Charlie Palmer's American Fare cookbook. Guests will get to taste and judge who they think is best. Proceeds from this one-of-a-kind event will benefit the Children's Museum of Napa Valley. Hotel packages and à la carte tickets are now available for purchase on american-fare.com.

Chef Charlie Palmer teams up with our visiting chefs and top Napa Valley Cabernet producers for this one of a kind food and wine event at Archer's boutique hotel set in the heart of downtown Napa. American Fare showcases the very best of American-inspired bites and Cabernet wines from Napa.

"More than 30 years ago, I made a commitment to featuring regional American ingredients at Aureole," said Chef Charlie Palmer. "Since then, our collective's footprint has expanded tremendously but my dedication to the constant progression of domestic cuisine is unwavering. I'm excited to see how this next generation of talented chefs has reimagined my Progressive American recipes."

American Fare will feature sustainably raised, heritage breed, antibiotic-free pork, beef, poultry and game courtesy of Joyce Farms, a family-owned company dedicated to using humane, all-natural and regenerative farming methods.

Participating Chefs

Francisco Lopez, Jr. , Executive Chef - Charlie Palmer Steak Napa

, Executive Chef - Charlie Palmer Steak Napa Jason Collins , Executive Pastry Chef - Charlie Palmer Steak Napa

, Executive Pastry Chef - Charlie Palmer Steak Napa Scott Romano , Executive Chef - Dry Creek Kitchen

, Executive Chef - Dry Creek Kitchen Lisa Kaufman , Executive Pastry Chef - Dry Creek Kitchen

, Executive Pastry Chef - Dry Creek Kitchen Eduardo "Lalo" Saavedra, Executive Chef - Charlie Palmer Steak Las Vegas

Alexandre Grégoire, Executive Chef - Aureole Las Vegas

Michael Mahoney , Executive Chef - Charlie Palmer Steak Reno

, Executive Chef - Charlie Palmer Steak Reno Chris Engel , Executive Chef - Aureole NY

, Executive Chef - Aureole NY Fernando Marulanda , Executive Chef - Upper Story/Crimson & Rye

, Executive Chef - Upper Story/Crimson & Rye Michael Ferraro , Director of Culinary Concepts, Charlie Palmer Collective

, Director of Culinary Concepts, Charlie Palmer Collective Mike Ellis , Executive Chef - Charlie Palmer Steak DC

Participating Wineries & Additional Stations

Atelier Find Foods

Black River Caviar

Charles Krug

Clos Du Vol

Duckhorn Vineyards

Faust

John Anthony

Journeyman Meat Co

Louis M. Martini

OHM Coffee Roasters

Raymond Vineyards

Red Mare

Silver Oak

Vintage Sweet Shoppe

Whitehall Lane

Events

American Fare Event

Monday, November 18, 2019 | 6:00-9:00 p.m. | Archer Hotel Grand Salon

$95

Chef Charlie Palmer's American Fare showcases the very best of food and wine with American-inspired bites by the master chef along with creations from the Charlie Palmer Collective, all paired with iconic Napa Valley Cabernet wines. Guests will enjoy live music by Full Chizel.

American Fare After Party with Tito's Handmade Vodka*

Monday, November 18, 2019 | 9:00-11:00 p.m. | Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar

$40

Continue the American Fare experience with a VIP after party with hand-crafted cocktails featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka. Mingle with Charlie Palmer, guest chefs and winemakers with the best views in Napa.

*After party tickets must be purchased with an American Fare event ticket.

Tickets & Hotel Packages

A limited number of Archer Hotel Napa lodging packages are also available for purchase via american-fare.com.

Hotel Lodging Package ($550)

One Night Accommodations for Two in Deluxe King Guest Room

Valet Parking

Two Tickets to Charlie Palmer's American Fare Event

American Fare Event Two Tickets to American Fare After Party with Tito's Handmade Vodka

American Fare is sponsored in part by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Joyce Farms and Fiji. For a complete listing of sponsors, visit american-fare.com.

