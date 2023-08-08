Charlie Peek, CEO of Custard Companies, Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary

Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 02:00 ET

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Custard Companies is excited to celebrate CEO Charlie Peek's 30th year with the organization. Custard's entire team joins together to congratulate Peek on this remarkable achievement.

Peek began his career with Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc. in April of 1993 as Branch Manager of the Dallas, TX office. Over the next 30 years, Peek rose through the ranks of CIA holding various district, regional and national management positions.

Prior to his current position as CEO, Peek made significant contributions as Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer where he emphasized operational efficiency at all levels of the organization, as well as, providing excellent customer service to our client partners. It was this promotion, in March of 2012, that allowed Peek to relocate to the corporate headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Peek's dedication and concentrated efforts proved to have a direct impact on the overall financial performance and growth of Custard during his tenure as EVP/COO.

Continuing in his accomplishments toward excellence and superior leadership, Peek was again promoted to his current position as Chief Executive Officer in July of 2015. As the current President and CEO, Peek successfully handles the task of overseeing a thriving and growing company with a very bright future. 

"Under Charlie's leadership, we have experienced tremendous growth as Custard Companies continues to strengthen its role as a national leader in the claims service industry," states Chairman, Rick Linville.

While being interviewed for a recent article, Peek stated, "Being part of such a great team of professionals has been the biggest highlight of my career. I have seen the company grow on all levels and it has been truly exciting to see and be a part of this team."

Charlie Peek can be reached at:

Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc.
4875 Avalon Ridge Parkway
Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
T: 770-263-6800
E: [email protected]
www.custard.com

