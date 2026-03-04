Charlie Puth Joins Moises as Chief Music Officer to Shape the Future of Music Technology

Grammy-nominated artist teams up with Moises to develop AI tools that amplify artists' creativity

SALT LAKE CITY, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moises, the music platform used by more than 70 million musicians worldwide, announced today that Charlie Puth has joined the company as its Chief Music Officer. In this role, Puth will help guide Moises' creative and product direction, bringing the perspective of a working artist to the tools musicians use every day.

Charlie Puth joins Moises as Chief Music Officer

Designed for musicians, by musicians, Moises helps artists isolate vocals and instruments, identify chords and structure, and explore new arrangements. The platform makes professional-level music workflows accessible to artists at every level, supporting the creative process from learning and rehearsal to experimentation and production.

"I've been using Moises in my own creative process for years, as have many of my friends," said Charlie Puth, Chief Music Officer at Moises. "It opens up possibilities that used to take hours or expensive studio setups, whether that's isolating vocals to study technique or experimenting with arrangements in real time. AI, when done right, isn't here to replace musicians. It's here to help artists learn, explore, and bring their ideas to life."

Beyond his chart-topping success, Puth has built a reputation as a musician-first artist, widely respected for his production expertise and commitment to music education. As Chief Music Officer, he will collaborate on artist-focused features, help shape creative direction, and ensure the platform continues to reflect how musicians actually work.

"Musicianship has always evolved alongside technology, and AI represents the next chapter in that story," said Geraldo Ramos, CEO of Moises. "But we believe the future of music creation isn't about AI generating songs for you. It's about AI amplifying what makes human creativity irreplaceable: intuition, emotion, and artistic vision. AI should be a brush in the artist's hand, not a paint-by-numbers kit. Championing that human element is our passion and purpose."

To kick off the partnership, Puth and Moises launched a global remix competition tied to the Big Game, where Puth performed the national anthem. The Moises Jam Session invites musicians and fans to create their own remix or cover of Puth's new song "Beat Yourself Up," the lead single from his upcoming album Whatever's Clever!, out March 27 .

Through the Moises app, participants get exclusive access to the song's individual stems, including isolated vocals and instruments. Puth will personally select the winning remix and cover songs, with winners and finalists receiving $100K in cash and prizes, signed merchandise, and a backstage meet-and-greet at his Madison Square Garden show on May 29.

The contest runs through March 31. For details, visit: https://moises.ai/jam-sessions-charlie-puth

Moises

Selected by Apple as the 2024 iPad App of the Year and a 2025 Apple Design Awards finalist, Moises is the creative suite for the modern musician. The platform uses AI-powered tools to support music practice, performance, and creation, helping artists learn, experiment, and develop ideas more efficiently. Backed by a team of world-class engineers and scientists with experience at Spotify, Pandora, and TikTok, Moises has developed several frontier AI models that process nearly 6 years' worth of audio each day. The platform serves more than 70 million users worldwide, is available in 33 languages, and operates with a global team across the United States, Brazil, and Europe.

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer whose hits have amassed over 17 billion streams worldwide. Known for chart-toppers like "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore," and "See You Again," one of the best-selling singles of all time, Puth has built a reputation as a musician's musician, celebrated for his production expertise and commitment to music education. With over 80 million followers across social platforms, he has become one of the most influential voices championing accessible music creation, regularly demystifying production techniques for aspiring artists. His latest single, 'Beat Yourself Up,' is the lead single from his upcoming album Whatever's Clever!, arriving March 27 ."

