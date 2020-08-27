Charlie Rocket Officially Launches Second Nationwide 'Dream Machine Tour'

The Grammy award-winning music mogul turned Nike athlete officially kicked off the Dream Tour on May 17 in Los Angeles and will spend the next nine months traveling across the country to over 16 major cities in his tour bus--nicknamed the "Dream Machine"--to give back to people in need, all while chasing his own dream of becoming MVP of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. The tour is set to conclude in Indianapolis in February, at the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend.

"I want to remind people to reach for their dreams and I want to help make those dreams come true. I am going to stand on top of the Dream Machine, side-by-side with the biggest entertainers and athletes in the world, reminding America to dream again," said Charlie Rocket, "This tour is going to be even bigger and better than our last because right now in this current time, people need help."

Charlie's first Dream Tour, which took place in 2018, raised over $400,000 for people in need, garnered over 50 million views across social media platforms, and gained national and international media attention. But in light of recent world events, his goal is to make the 2020 Dream Tour better than the last.

About Charlie Jabaley:

Charlie "Rocket" Jabaley is a Grammy and Emmy award-winning visionary brand builder, best known for discovering 2Chainz and Travis Porter before leaving music to pursue his lifelong dreams of becoming an athlete. Charlie lost 130+ pounds, reversed a brain tumor, ran three marathons, an Ironman and biked across America. On that journey, Charlie self-produced a Nike commercial that landed him in a Nike Super Bowl ad with LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick.

If you know someone in need or are interested in volunteering for the 2020 Dream Tour, visit www.dreammachineusa.com .

About Dreamr:

Dreamr App is the tour's flagship sponsor, a social media platform designed to make it more practical for anyone to pursue their dreams and aspirations. Declare your dream, and start finding your tribe of like-minded dreamers today! Available on iOS and Android.

https://dreamr.app

Press Inquiries

Tribe Builder Media

929-367-8993

[email protected]

SOURCE Charlie Jabaley