Charlie Schloredt Named to ETA's Forty Under 40: Gamechangers in Digital Payments & Capital

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) has chosen Charlie Schloredt, Owner & President of Merchant Financial Services for its inaugural Forty Under 40, highlighting gamechangers at the intersection of payments and capital. The roster includes individuals working across the evolving segments of the industry and highlights those whose actions and leadership are driving the payments industry forward.

The impressive group includes founders, analysts, reporters, and C-level executives whose organizations represent everything from digital wallets to omnichannel to AI and business capital. The Forty Under 40 will be featured in ETA's flagship magazine, Transaction Trends, and recognized during the VISA President's Dinner at TRANSACT, the premier event for payment industry professionals, April 17-19 in Las Vegas.

As Founder / Owner of Merchant Financial Services, Charlie Schloredt focuses on helping merchants grow their business through faster and smarter payments and capital. "I am honored to be recognized alongside so many other talented payment professionals. I founded Merchant Financial Services in my dorm room in college, and I still wake up each day grateful for the incredible growth we've experienced in just five short years. It's so exciting to be at the forefront of all of the innovations occurring in the payments and finance industries," said Charlie Schloredt.

ETA solicited nominations from the payments industry, seeking talented payments executives under 40. The final group was selected based on the nominees' impact on the payments industry and their professional character.

"ETA's Forty Under 40 class are growing the industry at an unprecedented pace. Each one possesses a unique skillset, allowing them to identify and shape key segments of the payments ecosystem. The caliber and impact of their work is exceptional and demonstrates their commitment to the industry," said Jason Oxman, CEO of ETA.

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies, with members including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, & American Express. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $6 trillion in purchases in the U.S. and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

Merchant Financial Services provides payment and capital solutions to businesses nationwide. Credit card processing, Point-of-Sales systems, and business lending, and consuming financing are just a few of the many solutions MFS provides to merchants of all shapes and sizes.

