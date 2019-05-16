Charlie Shrem's New Podcast, Untold Stories, Reveals Behind the Scenes History of How Crypto Came to be

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur, investor, and Bitcoin advocate Charlie Shrem will host Untold Stories , a new podcast from BlockWorks Group , a digital assets events and media company.

Charlie Shrem is well known for pioneering the adoption of Bitcoin and for founding BitInstant, a company that was at one point one of the largest in the cryptocurrency space.

Shrem was one of the industry's earliest advocates, having originally invested in Bitcoin as a college student in 2011. He believes new users, investors, and builders must understand the history and intent of blockchain and cryptocurrency for the sector to properly progress.

"Every day, more people enter the crypto space. It's imperative that these new builders and investors understand how the crypto movement truly came to be and what we're trying to accomplish," said Shrem.

Shrem will also serve as an executive producer on the project, and work with BlockWorks Group to develop themes, choose featured guests, and manage production.

In each episode, Shrem will speak with digital asset movers and shakers to uncover the stories of the movement that have never been heard before. These unique "untold stories" provided the inspiration for the show's name.

"Charlie is uniquely positioned to explore the early days of cryptocurrency with the very people who built it, said BlockWorks Group's Co-Founder, Jason Yanowitz. "Untold Stories recognizes the trials and tribulations that went into building the movement that has grown into a multi-billion dollar sector."

Untold Stories will be available May 16, 2019 via platforms including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Listeners can expect to hear from guests such as:

Arianna Simpson , Founder of Autonomous Partners

, Founder of Autonomous Partners Jered Kenna , former U.S. Marine who bought Bitcoin at 20 cents

, former U.S. Marine who bought Bitcoin at Pete Rizzo , Editor of CoinDesk (since 2015)

, Editor of CoinDesk (since 2015) Galia Benartzi, Co-Founder of Bancor

Marshall Long , one of the world's first Bitcoin miners

, one of the world's first Bitcoin miners Amber Baldet , former Head of Blockchain at J.P. Morgan Chase

, former Head of Blockchain at J.P. Morgan Chase Taylor Monahan , Founder of MyCrypto

, Founder of MyCrypto Maxine Ryan , Co-Founder of Bitspark

, Co-Founder of Bitspark Alena Vranova , Head of Security at Casa

, Head of Security at Casa Steven Nerayoff, CEO & Founder of Alchemist

About BlockWorks Group

BlockWorks Group is an events and media production company that helps educate investment professionals on digital assets. BWG helps bridge the gap between the traditional financial ecosystem and blockchain by hosting events and providing quality content for asset managers, family offices, and financial service professionals.

