Charlie Whife Named VP Global Sales of Selling Simplified Amid Record-Breaking Company Growth and Product Innovation

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG) announced today the promotion of Charlie Whife to Vice President (VP) Global Sales. In his former role as VP Sales, APAC, Whife was responsible for driving record-breaking 43% growth in regional revenue in 2019 — accounting for 36% of the company's total revenue last year.

"Expanding my focus from APAC to a global sales role is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me," said Whife, who oversaw the onboarding of over 200 APAC clients in 2019 alone.

Selling Simplified Group, Inc. Names Charlie Whife as VP Global Sales

Having built the APAC operations from the ground up since the opening of their Singapore office in 2016, Whife attributes much of SSG's success in the region to four key areas: robust regional B2B data; diverse program scopes; enthusiastic adoption of Visionayr, the company's innovative marketing solution; and an approach that Whife calls "hyper-localization."

"Having sales, operations, creative, and account personnel on the ground in the same places that our clients are has really helped us succeed at driving dynamic sales," said Whife, who, in July, oversaw the opening of two new offices in Seoul and Hong Kong. "Our clients really appreciate our ability to offer local language support and to devote a lot of in-person time and attention to them," continued Whife, who's APAC team consists of some of the industry's top sales representatives in Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul, and India.

Whife intends to replicate this team model in North America and EMEA as VP Global Sales, whose first priorities for 2020 are shoring up resources in burgeoning tech and business centers and expanding Visionayr programs.

Chief Operating Officer Jag Sidhu spoke about the impact that he hopes Whife's new role will have on the company's global operational success. "Under Charlie's direction, our APAC operations have exceeded growth projections for three years now," said Sidhu. "He excels at team leadership, client management, and sales strategy and has crafted a winning formula that we're looking forward to reproducing globally."

"I truly see the potential in this company to become one of the largest lead-gen vendors on the market globally," said Whife. "While we've been able to help our clients achieve ambitious goals in traditionally difficult markets, many of them have helped us innovate our services. This collaborative dynamic has led to incredible growth and sustainability for us in APAC, and will be fundamental to our success within the industry in the coming decade."

PRESS CONTACT

Rachael Ferranti, Director of Marketing

+1 720 638 8522

rferranti@ssgcorp.com

Charlie Whife, VP Global Sales

SOURCE Selling Simplified Group, Inc.

https://sellingsimplified.com

