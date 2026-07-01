Charlie's Law to Protect All Students Takes Effect Across Virginia's Private Schools

New law strengthens bullying and cyberbullying protections and requires prompt parental notification

MCLEAN, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Charlie's Law to Protect All Students officially takes effect, establishing new statewide standards to help prevent and address bullying and cyberbullying in Virginia's private elementary and secondary schools.

The legislation, signed into law on April 6, 2026, requires every private elementary and secondary school in the Commonwealth to adopt clear policies and procedures for addressing bullying and cyberbullying as part of its student code of conduct.

Under the new law, each private school must:

Prohibit bullying and cyberbullying in its student code of conduct.

Establish policies and procedures for addressing and handling incidents of bullying and cyberbullying.

Notify the parent or guardian of any student involved in a confirmed bullying incident within 24 hours after the incident has been confirmed.

The law reflects Virginia's continued commitment to ensuring that every student learns in a safe, respectful, and supportive educational environment, regardless of whether they attend a public or private school.

"Every child deserves to feel safe at school," said Senator Jennifer B. Boysko, a chief patron of the legislation. "Charlie's Law ensures that for the first time our private schools in Virginia have clear expectations for preventing and responding to bullying while keeping parents informed when incidents occur."

The legislation expands protections for thousands of students attending private elementary and secondary schools throughout Virginia by establishing consistent expectations for bullying prevention, intervention, and family engagement.

Schools are encouraged to review and update their student codes of conduct to ensure compliance with the new requirements as the law takes effect on July 1, 2026.

For additional information about Charlie's Law to Protect All Students, contact the Charlie Schnell Foundation at www.Charlieschnellfoundation.com.

SOURCE Charlie Schnell Foundation