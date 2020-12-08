Charlotte-Based Freecoat Nails Signs First Franchise Agreements In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- freecoat nails™, the nation's first non-toxic nail and beauty franchise, today announced it has officially signed its first two franchise agreements with local entrepreneurs passionate about joining the movement of clean, healthy living. The new freecoat nails franchises will open in the first quarter of next year in the Cornelius and Concord, NC markets.

Non-toxic, clean beauty is the new normal, and freecoat plans to disrupt this $532 billion beauty industry by offering clean products while focusing on the communities it serves. The young franchise states the importance of being completely transparent about the products and services it provides because guests today demand and have every right to know and feel that they are doing good for their bodies. The new Cornelius freecoat franchise was awarded to Gaige and Mikayla Keep (pictured), a young couple in their twenties who aim to take more control of their financial destiny through business ownership. The Concord franchise was awarded to veteran healthcare professionals and power couples Michelle and Jay Benoit and Keri and Greg Dellers. Non-toxic, clean beauty is the new normal, and freecoat plans to disrupt this $532 billion beauty industry by offering clean nail products.

"And then there were two! We are more than excited to announce our first two franchise agreements in our home state of North Carolina," said Landon Eckles, co-owner and CEO of freecoat. "This is the start of something very special and we're confident that these are the first of many freecoat franchises across the nation who aim to bring cleaner and healthier lifestyle options to their communities. With heightened awareness around the negative, harmful chemicals used in traditional nail salons, the non-toxic beauty movement continues to grow."

The surge in the clean beauty industry is driven by the use of harmful, toxic chemicals in many of today's traditional nail salons. Most notably for freecoat is the elimination of six of the most harmful chemicals found in most traditional nail salons, including camphor, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde/formaldehyde resin, xylene, triphenyl phosphate, and toluene. According to the Center for Disease Control and Cancer.org, these chemicals are highly disruptive to guest health and wellness, linked to causing headaches, respiratory issues, and can lead to long-term effects like lung disease, cancer, reproductive problems, and fatigue.

"The beauty product industry is highly unregulated and oftentimes, consumers can be misled or confused about what chemicals are being used on them or what they are exposed to," said Kat Eckles, co-founder of freecoat and wife of Landon. "freecoat was created out of necessity to provide a healthy, toxin-free environment for men, women, and children to safely get their nails done in an unparalleled luxurious experience.

"freecoat never offers acrylics, dip gels, dip powder, or artificial products. While many salons market dip powder and dip gels as "natural" or "organic" they are actually the exact opposite. With this procedure, the fingernails are dipped in an adhesive with the same chemical profile as super glue. These adhesives create toxic fumes that we do not want our guests or employees to breathe in," added Eckles.

About freecoat nails

Founded in Charleston, SC in 2017 as the nation's first non-toxic nail + beauty franchise system. The freecoat nails brand was purchased by Kat and Landon Eckles, founders of Charlotte-based Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S and follows the Eckles personal and professional philosophy of "healthy in body and strong in spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture. freecoat is proud to offer an upscale beauty salon with non-toxic skincare products and services. Each location is equipped with hospital-grade ventilation systems, to evacuate fumes and circulate clean air. freecoat prides itself on using high-end, non-toxic products and never offers SNS or fake nails/acrylics, which contribute to toxic fumes. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit freecoat nails Franchising.

