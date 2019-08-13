Charlotte-based Technology Company Celebrates Two Years of Success and Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylaine, a Charlotte-based technology consulting firm, is celebrating two years of record growth and the signing of its 20th client. Since its inception on September 18, 2017, the company has experienced a 425% year-over-year increase in revenue and has grown to 26 team members. The firm attributes its success to the culture within the company and the dedication the employees have towards client relationships.

Hylaine specializes in using technology to help businesses in the Charlotte area become more efficient and profitable. In just two years, Hylaine has helped clients of all calibers find success through engaging in process assessments, collaborative problem solving, and custom technology solutions and integrations. The company has completed or is in progress with 39 projects and has consistently added experienced and energetic professionals to its team of architects, project managers, and developers. Hylaine's team performs engagements including Agile Transformations, Data Warehouse Development, Data Visualization, Application Development (Greenfield and Enhancements), System Integrations, Big Data Solutions, and Technical Strategy/Architecture.

"Trust is the cornerstone of everything we do both internally and externally," said Adam Boitnott, CEO of Hylaine. "From the collaborations we have with each other as a team to the feedback-driven solutions we create for our clients, we pride ourselves on being open and honest. We're proud of the team we have built and the impact we have had for our clients. We're thankful for the opportunity to continue growing by doing the work we love to do."

In addition to data warehouse management and application development, Hylaine specializes in IT strategy, process improvement, business intelligence, and automated QA. The firm works with businesses in multiple fields including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, financial and human services, chemical, oil and gas, and automotive. To learn more about Hylaine and the services they provide, go to www.Hylaine.com.

SOURCE Hylaine