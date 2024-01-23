Charlotte Chosen to Host Purpose Summit 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purpose Summit will celebrate its 5th Anniversary in Charlotte, North Carolina, this spring. The Purpose Summit is a three-day transformative leadership experience that brings hundreds of leaders from around the world together who are committed to creating great workplaces where both individual and organizational purpose thrive. The Purpose Summit started in Detroit, Michigan, in 2019 out of a repurposed historic school building and grew rapidly, making its way to The University of Notre Dame, where it has been hosted for the past two years.

The Purpose Summit, a global gathering of leaders, will be held in Charlotte, NC April 29th - May 1st at multiple locations including The NASCAR Hall of Fame, and The Revelry at Camp North End. Speakers from Purpose Summit 2023 held at The University of Notre Dame last year, included business leaders and thought leaders from around the world on a shared mission to make business a force for good.

Purpose Summit 2024 will take place April 29th-May 1st at multiple locations in Charlotte. General sessions will be held at The Revelry in Camp North End, along with breakout sessions and workshops to be held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and the Terrace at Cedar Hill. Preferred hotels for out-of-town attendees include Le Meridien Charlotte and the Sheraton Charlotte.

The agenda for The Purpose Summit includes a variety of insightful and inspirational sessions for leaders of both public and private companies, as well as dedicated sessions for non-profit and faith-driven leaders, all who share a common mission of building better leaders and better organizations, and ultimately, a better world together.

The program will also feature The Purpose Leadership Awards, which recognizes organizations who champion what it looks like to lead with purpose, by prioritizing and investing in the growth of their people, to help them become who they were created to be, both personally and professionally.

"Five years ago, when we started this journey, we knew that the currency of the workplace was rapidly shifting, that while compensation will always matter, finding purpose in our work matters now more than it ever has before. Our greatest responsibility as leaders is who we help others become, both at work and at home. It is for this reason that leaders from around the world are gathering in Charlotte," said Davin Salvagno, Cofounder & Executive Producer of The Purpose Summit.

"Imagine a place where you go to work every day, you contribute to something greater than yourself, you learn something new, you feel safe and are protected by a compelling set of values and you go home happy. We have an opportunity to change the world together," said Garry Ridge, Chairman Emeritus of the WD-40 Company.

Garry, who served as CEO of the WD-40 Company for 25 years, is one of several well-known speakers and authors who will be returning to The Purpose Summit this year, along with Davin Salvagno, Kurt David, Jon Gordon, Dr. Amber Selking, Ron Carucci, Nick Craig, as well many new faces to the program this year. A full list of speakers, and the three-day agenda, can be viewed at ThePurposeSummit.com.

The capacity for the event is 1000 attendees, with many expected from across the globe, and several local organizations like Coca-Cola Consolidated and Ashley licensee Broad River Retail, sending dozens of their leaders to attend. Other sponsors and organizations participating in the summit include Thrivent, Lippert, Diamond C, WD-40 Company, TRP, EMCO, C12 Business Forums, ForCLT, CBMC, Corporate Chaplains, VAUSA, PurposePoint, Inspired Purpose Partners, Beds For Kids, The Charlotte Business Journal, and many more to be named.

Tickets for the event range from $775 - $1275 with group pricing available for organizations. Early bird tickets can be purchased through January 31st. For group rates and sponsorship information, please contact [email protected]

Media Contact:

Lisa Oprita

[email protected]

586-215-5400

SOURCE The Purpose Summit