CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep up with the latest trends, more than 1,000 professionals dedicated to the growing closets and organized storage industry will meet at the Charlotte Convention Center March 6-8 for the Cabinets & Closets Conference & Expo. "It's not your parents' closet anymore," said Laurel Didier, publisher of Closets & Organized Storage, a trade magazine dedicated to the industry and sponsor of the event. "Closets are more than places to store your clothes, more often home storage professionals are building pantries, laundry and mud rooms, garages, and multi-use rooms. The prices have gone up but so have the number of upgrades available to the consumer."

The three-day event (open to the trade only) kicks off March 6 with a full day of education and plant tours. David Linda, founder of Houston-based SpaceMan Home & Office, will open the day with his keynote, "How I launched a closets business and retired early."

Attendees will tour two Charlotte-based facilities: architectural woodworking firm, Carocraft and woodworking machinery supplier, Biesse America.

Another highlight of day one will be the release of an exclusive State-of-the-Industry study of the closets and home organization industry. The research project surveyed more than 160 closets-related companies to gauge the overall size and characteristics of the industry and the latest trends in design and accessories. We're excited to conduct this study to see where the industry stands and where it's headed," said Didier.

A trade show featuring more than 100 exhibitors and complimentary keynotes and seminars are slated for March 7-8. The Closets event is co-located with Wood Pro Expo Charlotte, which is dedicated to woodworking professionals.

Attendees will descend upon the nearby NASCAR Hall of Fame on the evening of March 7 to find out the winner of the Top Shelf Design Awards, recognizing the best in closets and home organization projects. This year's competition had a total of 86 entries – the highest number of submissions within the last five years.

The Cabinets & Closets Conference & Expo and Wood Pro Expo Charlotte are part of Woodworking Network, owned by CCI Media.

