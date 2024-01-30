Charlotte Community Health Clinic Opens the Dave Cathcart Pediatric Clinic in Partnership with Thompson Child & Family Focus

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Thompson Child & Family Focus (Thompson), Charlotte Community Health Clinic (CCHC) announces the January 30, 2024 grand opening of the Dave Cathcart Pediatric Clinic, named after the long-serving volunteer and Board member who passed away in 2022. The clinic will offer comprehensive pediatric care, including well and sick child visits, acute care services, dental services, immunizations, and behavioral health integration.

"With this new location at the Dave Cathcart Pediatric Clinic, we uphold our vision of a healthy community where all individuals, regardless of their ability to pay, have access to comprehensive, coordinated, affordable, and quality health care," said CCHC CEO Carolyn Allison.

This new CCHC location is the result of a convergence of three main factors – the people, the place, and the project funding. Initially, the introduction of CEOs led to a relationship between the two agencies who serve similar populations of youth and families receiving Medicaid or are under-insured. Then came the discussion of the existing Thompson location in Grier Heights that could accommodate the clinic space needed and fill an unmet need for pediatric care in the area. Finally, CCHC received Health Resources and Services Administration funding focused on capital projects for community health centers – the investment needed to renovate and upfit the space donated by Thompson.

"When CCHC approached us to collaborate – we could foresee the benefits this partnership would bring to the youth in this community. Integrating physical health care services to our main hub for community mental health services is a triple win," stated Thompson President/CEO Will Jones. "It's a win for those we serve who need physical health care, a win for CCHC's patients who need mental health care, and a win for the Thompson mission to strengthen children, families, and communities."

The Dave Cathcart Pediatric Clinic is located at 769 N. Wendover Road, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28211.

About Dave Cathcart

Raised in Mt. Holly, New Jersey, Dave J. Cathcart worked as a private wealth advisor in Charlotte, NC with nearly fifty years of employment at Bank of America. Aside from his career in finance, Dave spent his time volunteering, which ultimately led him to the Charlotte Community Health Clinic, Inc. in 2003. After working with CCHC for a year, Dave joined the Board of Directors in 2004. Over nearly two decades, Dave held many leadership positions at CCHC including Board Chair, Vice Chair, Development Committee Chair, Executive Committee Member, and Finance Committee Member. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Charlotte Community Health Clinic Foundation and served as its President and Chair. The opening of the Dave Cathcart Pediatric Clinic will memorialize Dave Cathcart, his monumental impact on CCHC, and eternalize his contribution to the Charlotte community.

About Charlotte Community Health Clinic

Since 2000, Charlotte Community Health Clinic, Inc. (CCHC) has grown from a free clinic into a federally qualified community health center that provides children and adults with medical, dental, and behavioral health services. CCHC understands that all individuals, regardless of ability to pay, should have access to comprehensive health care. To make this vision a reality, CCHC strives to achieve their mission of improving the health of the community by providing the highest quality, patient-centered healthcare services for low-income and other underserved individuals. Learn more at charlottecommunityhealth.org.

About Thompson Child & Family Focus

Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina (Mecklenburg County), Thompson Child & Family Focus (Thompson) is a human services non-profit agency accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). Thompson strengthens children, families, and communities by providing evidence-based and trauma-informed early childhood, family stability, and mental health services, virtually and in-person. Thompson is led by President/CEO Will Jones and employs over 400 staff in NC, SC, and FL. Learn more at www.thompsoncff.org, or email [email protected].

