Charlotte County Recognized in Annual Cambridge U.S. District of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment ( Cambridge ) announced today that Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) is a recipient of the U.S. District of the Year Award for the 2023-2024 school year.

The U.S. District of the Year Award recognizes school districts that are dedicated to equity by providing access to excellence in education for all students. Recipients of the award are districts that show a commitment to increasing access to rigorous Cambridge curriculum and have exhibited strong student performance on Cambridge exams over the last three years.

"Charlotte County School District has shown impressive growth in Cambridge exam participation and performance over the last several years, giving more students a chance to achieve their potential," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America for International Education at Cambridge. "Congratulations to all students, teachers, and administrators in the district for this award, which reflects your hard work and achievement in Cambridge courses and examinations. We are thrilled to honor your progress."

Each year Cambridge awards one district in each of the following segments:

Large - Districts with over 20,000 students enrolled in high school

Medium - Districts with between 10,000 and 20,000 students enrolled in high school

Small - Districts with less than 10,000 students enrolled in high school

Charlotte County Public Schools is the recipient of the District of the Year Award in the small district category. Cambridge is honored to provide CCPS with a plaque recognizing this award at a School Board meeting held on May 7th.

"Receiving the U.S. District of the Year Award from Cambridge is a tremendous honor for Charlotte County Public Schools. This recognition is a great example of commitment to providing relevant and high-quality education for all students," said Mark Vianello, Superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools. "We are proud of our students, teachers, and administrators for their hard work and dedication to the Cambridge courses. We will continue to empower every student to achieve their full potential."

CCPS students participate in Cambridge courses, designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in higher education and the workforce, focusing on the development of transferable skills like comprehension, constructing an argument, communicating, and presenting views. Cambridge collaborates with schools worldwide to give students the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

About Charlotte County Public Schools

Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) is the largest employer in the county employing over 2,250 individuals. CCPS serves more than 16,000 students and adult learners in 25 schools, centers, technical colleges, and charter schools. CCPS supports a diverse student population who speak 25 different languages. To connect with CCPS, visit yourcharlotteschools.net, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/yourcharlotteschools, and on Instagram @yourcharlotteschools.

About Cambridge

Cambridge International Education is the awarding body of the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group collaborates with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators.

With recognized qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org/usa

