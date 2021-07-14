Charlotte de Witte Joins Sensorium Galaxy Metaverse For Exclusive VR Performances

As one of Belgium's most exciting musical talents, de Witte's meteoric rise has seen her go from performing in the underground techno scene to headlining the world's most renowned music festivals, with her trademark stripped, hard-hitting beats fast becoming a firm-favourite amongst electronic music fans around the globe.

Growing up with Belgium's rich history of electronic music, de Witte first caught the ears of some of the industry's biggest festivals in her teens, landing sets at festivals including Dour, I Love Techno, Pukkelpop and Tomorrowland. Since that time, she's gone on to headline stages around the globe, grace the covers of many influential music magazines and even found time to launch her hugely successful label and party concept KNTXT.

Charlotte de Witte: "Whether DJ'ing or producing, I am always searching for new ways to use my creativity and tap into deeper layers of emotion in electronic music. I want people to remember the experience after the lights go down. Working with Sensorium Galaxy is a great opportunity to deliver a completely new kind of show with the same passion I try to bring to all my IRL concerts."

De Witte will perform in the PRISM world - a unique location within Sensorium Galaxy with supernatural properties, where the environment transforms under the influence of sound frequencies. The futuristic concert venue located in the centre of the world is set to host shows on a galactic scale.

Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO for Sensorium Galaxy: "PRISM is the ultimate destination for artists who are looking to take their music to the next level. Not only can they play their sets inside the virtual world, the surrounding environment itself is constantly changing based on the beats and tones of the music being heard. Charlotte's distinctive brand of uncompromising and stripped-back techno is the perfect match for us in our goal of welcoming rising artists and creating out-of-this-world, immersive experiences for a wide variety of passionate music fans."

Charlotte de Witte joins a lineup of world-acclaimed DJs all set to bring their music to PRISM, including David Guetta, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Black Coffee and Eric Prydz.

PRISM was created in collaboration with Yann Pissenem, the legendary nightlife entrepreneur behind iconic nightclubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza.

Yann Pissenem:"Having Charlotte de Witte on board is an exciting addition to PRISM. Over the last few years she's become a force to be reckoned with on the international stage, instantly recognisable for her unique sound and dynamic live performances. I'm looking forward to seeing what she brings to the virtual stage and how fans will respond to this new experience."

Ahead of her first PRISM virtual shows, Charlotte de Witte has also been featured on Sensorium Galaxy's latest international brand campaign 'The Chosen Ones', conceptualized by Academy award-winning creative studio The Mill and acclaimed creative agencies The Night League and High Scream.

The campaign was directed by award-winning Dutch film director Rogier Schalken, who has previously worked with major international advertising projects for KLM Music, Samsung DiscoVR, and Adidas' Leo Messi Road to FIFA.

'The Chosen Ones' is a first look into the virtual world of PRISM and each video is dedicated to one of PRISM's confirmed performing artists, while also showcasing its futurist vibes and signature design elements.

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a metaverse that revolutionizes the way people interact with each other and experience the arts. In the alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy, users immerse themselves in exciting new worlds to get together with their loved ones, meet new people, and take part in unique virtual activities.

The Galaxy is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are Yann Pissenem, the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza. In essence, Sensorium Galaxy is the evolution of social networking taking users far beyond today's one-dimensional digital experiences.

