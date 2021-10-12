Charlotte Entrepreneurs Break the $1M Mark - Graduate from EO's Accelerator Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrepreneurs' Organization of Charlotte (EO Charlotte) today announced two new graduates of its business accelerator program. Melanie Berry, Owner and Clinical Director at Carolinas Biofeedback Clinic, and Logan Shinholser, Owner of Contractor Growth Network, are the latest to complete this program aimed at equipping entrepreneurs with the tools they need to scale up their business. Graduating from the program requires the business to surpass the milestone of $1Million in revenue.

"A heartfelt congratulations to Melanie and Logan," said Bryan Delaney, Chairman of the EO Accelerator program. "It is incredibly rewarding to see these businesses take off as they navigate the high-pressure world of entrepreneurship. This program has been created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, which gives participants a unique perspective from personal experience you don't see in other programs."

EO Accelerator is an innovative program that helps aspiring entrepreneurs develop their strategy, finance, people, sales, and marketing skills through a series of high-impact learning events and small group accountability sessions. Accelerator participants are connected with leading entrepreneurs to discover their best practices and engage in an experience sharing environment.

"I was so passionate about helping people use the power of their own bodies for healing," said Berry. "But I needed to learn a host of business skills to deliver the solution to more people. Even though I joined EOA in the middle of a pandemic, I used the program to set priorities, define my business model, and track to goals. Most importantly for me, EOA helped me build the culture I really wanted in my business."

"I come from a family of entrepreneurs, so starting my own business was natural," said Shinholser. "But scaling it to $1M was a totally different game. I needed the accountability to show up and report my numbers. Any business under $2M really needs to go through the EOA program."

"We are delighted to welcome them to EO," said Andrew Jones, President of EO Charlotte. "Now they enter an entirely different experience, one that connects the hearts of likeminded people. We are a different breed. We need each other."

About EO

The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a $124 billion global, non-profit peer-to-peer network of more than 14,000+ influential business owners with 167 chapters in 61 countries exclusively for entrepreneurs. The members are business professionals who are the owners, founders, co-founders or controlling shareholders of companies that have annual revenue of $1 million USD or more.

To learn more about EO Charlotte and the Accelerator Program, visit www.eocharlotte.org.

