Charlotte Family Housing Gets A Makeover

"The highlight of National Painting Week is being able to give back to our community -- where we live and work every day. I am so happy to be able to brighten someone's day with a fresh coat of paint and help make a space feel more like home for families transitioning out of homelessness," said Byron Ross, District Sales Manager, Sherwin-Williams.

"Besides being grateful for the interior makeover to one of our shelters, we are very excited about the technology in the paint. The Sherwin-Williams team painted the house with Paint Shield®, a paint that kills more than 99.9% of bacteria. We have lots of little hands touching our walls, so we are thrilled that the paint will actually help us keep infections and germs from spreading. We are even exploring using Paint Shield® in all of our homes," said Heather Moss, Volunteer & Donor Relations Manager, Charlotte Family Housing.

CFH's mission is to empower families to achieve long-term self-sufficiency through shelter, housing, supportive services, and advocacy. Since 2012, CFH has served 863 families and 1,910 children. In fact, 90% of the families exit the housing phase into unsubsidized permanent housing, 92% of families sustain housing for at least two years upcoming completing the program and 76% of families and single adults exiting the program maintain or increase their household income.

As part of National Painting Week, Sherwin-Williams is embracing the transformative power of paint and color by refreshing more than 200 community spaces throughout the country. Since 2012, Sherwin-Williams employees have demonstrated their commitment to communities by donating nearly 90,000 hours of their time to refresh more than 1,000 community spaces in celebration of National Painting Week. More information is available at swpaintingweek.com.

