Charlotte Howard Announces New Book "Web Designer Near Me: How to Qualify, Interview, and Hire the Perfect Professional for Your First (or Next) Website. An Essential Guide for Small Business Owners"

PHOENIX, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Web Designer Near Me" is not just a book; it's a practical guide for business owners. It serves as a comprehensive resource, providing step-by-step guidance on researching, evaluating, and ultimately hiring the perfect web designer for a business's specific needs. This book empowers owners to make informed decisions that align with their business objectives.

Web Designer Near Me (book) Charlotte Howard, Author and Web Consultant

A long-overdue resource for sole proprietors, entrepreneurs, non-profits, and SMBs, Web Designer Near Me provides important insights into the world of web design. It discusses job descriptions, liabilities and business protection, budgets, conversion metrics, traffic, branding, and so much more.

Author Charlotte Howard says, "The choice of web designer can have a huge impact on the trajectory of a person's business. What I have noticed over the years is that people simply do not know enough about designing and building a profitable website – what it really takes and what could possibly go wrong if they hire the wrong web person or agency. And, disasters can and do happen. Wasted time. Wasted money. Heartache. Even bankruptcy. I wrote this book to help small business owners hire the right web professional for the job."

A fellow web consultant, Kim Vigsbo, who has been in the business for over 20 years, endorses this book. He says, "This book is written by the most experienced Web Designer/Consultant I know. I still learned much from reading Charlotte's book. I recommend getting this book if you are considering updating your website. It will save you money and make the entire process much better. You will be armed with so much great information!"

In Web Designer Near Me, Charlotte Howard defines terms, provides case studies, and offers tips and warnings for business owners who are ready to launch a successful and profitable new website.

Web Designer Near Me is available for purchase at Amazon

Visit Web Designer Near Me to learn more about the book.

Charlotte Howard, owner of Accelerated Web Systems, has been designing websites for small business owners, service providers, artists, authors, practitioners, non-profits, and others for over twenty years (400+ projects and counting). Working with a variety of people in dozens of industries, Charlotte offers consulting, SEO, and digital marketing services that drive results.

