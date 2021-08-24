Charlotte Mae Skincare Announces Launch of Cruelty-Free Skincare Products

Founder and CEO, Charlotte Mae, developed these products after years of struggling with her own sensitive skin. After countless remedies tried, tested, and failed, she decided to create her own solution. "Through Charlotte Mae Skincare, I want to empower women who have struggled with skin sensitivities like redness and inflammation just as I have. My goal is to create products with clean ingredients that help you look and feel your best self," shared Charlotte.

The initial launch includes three key products developed for all skin types and with sensitive skin in mind. The Soothing Face Serum, Nourishing Face Cleanser, and an Ultra-Calming Moisturizer, which Charlotte shares are "the keys to any skincare routine". The cleanser and serum are full of antioxidants to help reduce redness and sooth skin, while the moisturizer uses ingredients like jojoba oil, oat seed extract, and sunflower seed oil to ward off aging and redness.

Charlotte Mae Skincare is also dedicated to supporting other women-owned businesses through the launch of its brand. Several key elements of the business' operations are collaborative creations of other entrepreneurial women. "Charlotte Mae is just a launching pad to cultivating a community of women eager to share and inspire each other. This is my way of helping women achieve optimal skin health and invest in female success all at the same time," Charlotte said.

The products are available for purchase on charlottemaeskincare.com. The price points of the products are between $20-$25 for individual products – with all three products available in the "Mae You Always Feel Beautiful Skincare Set." The brand can also be found on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest via @charlottemaeskincare.

About Charlotte Mae Skincare: Charlotte Mae Skincare is a skincare brand offering intentionally curated products specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Based in Denver, Colorado, Charlotte Mae Skincare seeks to create & promote superior, natural products that enhance & positively contribute to healthy skin. To view products, place an order, or for more information, visit www.charlottemaeskincare.com.

SOURCE Charlotte Mae Skincare

Related Links

charlottemaeskincare.com

