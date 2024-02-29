CHARLOTTE MAYOR VI LYLES AND WELLS FARGO EVP GEORGETTE DIXON JOIN NAREB FOR "A FIRESIDE CHAT WITH WOMEN OF IMPACT"
29 Feb, 2024, 13:31 ET
CHARLOTTE MEDIA ADVISORY FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 1
NAREB'S 2023 Women Investing In Real Estate (W.I.R.E) Report Found Significant Gains in Homeownership, Education, Employment, and Entrepreneurs for African American Women
10:30 AM at the Charlotte Marriott City Center, 100 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
- Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles
- Georgette Dixon – Wells Fargo EVP of External Engagement
- Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB National President
- Courtney Jones, NAREB 3rd Vice President
- Ewunike Brady, Wells Fargo VP Diverse Segments
- LaDonna Parker, NAREB FB-CE Chair
- Sheryl Merrit, NAREB WIRE Chair
- Dr. Vickie McBride and Dr. Sheri Smith, WIRE Report Authors
WHAT:
The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) Women Investing in Real Estate and Faith-Based and Community Engagement Pillars present a sensational session at the NAREB 2024 MidWinter Conference. Led by NAREB President Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose and NAREB 3rd Vice President Courtney Jones, the session will focus on the tremendous impact of women engaged in real estate, finance, and community engagement based on findings in the newly released W.I.R.E report. The report can be downloaded HERE. Friday's session will include:
10:30 a.m. Welcome and Overview Courtney Jones
10:40 a.m. Partner Moment - Ewunike Brady, Wells Fargo
10:45 a.m. Faith-Based Committee Updates – LaDonna Parker, FB-CE Chair
10:55 a.m. W.I.R.E Report Introduction - Sheryl Merrit, WIRE Chair
11:00 a.m. 11:15 a.m. W.I.R.E Report Overview - Dr. Vickie McBride and Dr. Sheri Smith
11:15 a.m. 11:45 a.m. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles & Wells Fargo EVP Georgette Dixon
11: 45 a.m. 11: 55 a.m.- Q&A
WHERE: Charlotte Marriott City Center, 100 W Trade St, Charlotte
WHEN: 10:30 AM Friday, March 1
Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] 202-625-4328
The 2023 Women Investing In Real Estate (W.I.R.E) Report can be downloaded HERE
SOURCE NAREB
Share this article