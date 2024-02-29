CHARLOTTE MAYOR VI LYLES AND WELLS FARGO EVP GEORGETTE DIXON JOIN NAREB FOR "A FIRESIDE CHAT WITH WOMEN OF IMPACT"

CHARLOTTE MEDIA ADVISORY FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 1

NAREB'S 2023 Women Investing In Real Estate (W.I.R.E) Report Found Significant Gains in Homeownership, Education, Employment, and Entrepreneurs for African American Women

10:30 AM at the Charlotte Marriott City Center, 100 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024

WHO:

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles

Georgette Dixon – Wells Fargo EVP of External Engagement

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose , NAREB National President

Courtney Jones , NAREB 3 rd Vice President

Ewunike Brady , Wells Fargo VP Diverse Segments

LaDonna Parker , NAREB FB-CE Chair

Sheryl Merrit , NAREB WIRE Chair

Dr. Vickie McBride and Dr. Sheri Smith , WIRE Report Authors

WHAT:

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) Women Investing in Real Estate and Faith-Based and Community Engagement Pillars present a sensational session at the NAREB 2024 MidWinter Conference. Led by NAREB President Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose and NAREB 3rd Vice President Courtney Jones, the session will focus on the tremendous impact of women engaged in real estate, finance, and community engagement based on findings in the newly released W.I.R.E report. The report can be downloaded HERE. Friday's session will include:

10:30 a.m. Welcome and Overview Courtney Jones

10:40 a.m. Partner Moment - Ewunike Brady, Wells Fargo

10:45 a.m. Faith-Based Committee Updates – LaDonna Parker, FB-CE Chair

10:55 a.m. W.I.R.E Report Introduction - Sheryl Merrit, WIRE Chair

11:00 a.m. 11:15 a.m. W.I.R.E Report Overview - Dr. Vickie McBride and Dr. Sheri Smith

11:15 a.m. 11:45 a.m. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles & Wells Fargo EVP Georgette Dixon

11: 45 a.m. 11: 55 a.m.- Q&A

WHERE: Charlotte Marriott City Center, 100 W Trade St, Charlotte

WHEN: 10:30 AM Friday, March 1

Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] 202-625-4328

The 2023 Women Investing In Real Estate (W.I.R.E) Report can be downloaded HERE

