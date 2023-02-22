Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) gives officers opportunity, city of Charlotte offers everything else

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a hiring market where new and experienced law enforcement officers and administrators can grow their career anywhere, many choose the opportunity CMPD offers and the lifestyle Charlotte affords . While recruits appreciate CMPD's $7,500 signing bonus , higher pay and improved application process , many officers say the city itself played an important role in their decision to start their career in Charlotte. Learn more at JoinCMPD.com .

"Fresh out of high school, I was eager to be on my own so Charlotte was a no-brainer," said Jatasha Bias, a CMPD officer since 2019. A native of Washington state, Officer Bias moved to Charlotte in 2008 to attend Johnson C. Smith University, one of four colleges in the area. While a college degree is not required to apply to CMPD, it can boost earning potential . Those with associate degrees earn an additional 5% each year, and bachelor's degrees, an additional 10%.

"Depending on what you're looking for, you can find a city within the city," said Officer Bias, who enjoys the hustle and bustle of Uptown's cultural attractions, nightlife and restaurants.

"My favorite thing about living here is the outdoors," said Bronx native and CMPD Officer Nestor Montero whose family was drawn to move to Charlotte from the northeast in 2007 for "...the cost of living, nicer weather and suburban lifestyle without all of the congestion of New York."

Beyond competitive salaries and benefits, CMPD provides officers with leadership opportunities and comprehensive training to increase their earning potential. With 13 different divisions and specialized positions, CMPD offers room for growth.

"CMPD has almost every resource you can imagine," said Detective Anasterasia Gose. "The access to training is amazing, as well as the supervisors. They want to see you improve. They are very accommodating of any training or class you want to take."

Applications are accepted online and processed on rolling deadlines to maximize Police Academy enrollment. For recruitment and application information, please visit JoinCMPD.com .

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, cmpd.org and JoinCMPD.com , is a progressive, technology-driven, metropolitan department that believes strongly in the principles of crime management, community collaboration, professional accountability and employee wellness. The department employs more than 1,900 sworn officers, 500 civilian employees and 500 volunteers. If the public has information about a crime, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com .

