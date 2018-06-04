Charlotte Metro Credit Union and Habitat for Humanity Charlotte Partner to Enhance Community Opportunities for Home Ownership

"Our new partnership with Habitat for Humanity Charlotte underscores our continued commitment to investing in the local community," said Bob Bruns, President and CEO, CMCU. "Rooted in the Carolinas, CMCU is committed to support the programs and organizations that improve the quality of life for Charlotte area residents. By working with Habitat for Humanity to provide sustainable and transformative housing for local residents in need, we're empowering our community with the stability of affordable shelter and homeownership."

"With such strong commitment to Charlotte's community growth and revitalization, CMCU is the ideal partner for Habitat for Humanity Charlotte," said Laura Belcher, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Charlotte. "By providing affordable mortgage funding for our new homeowners, CMCU is truly enabling the community's financial sustainability, helping to support future Habitat developments, and expanding our ability to serve more families in the region."

Through the partnership, employees of CMCU will also be active participants in local Habitat Build Days, where employees of the credit union will help to build homes that are supported through its mortgage funding programs.

The CMCU and Habitat for Humanity Charlotte partnership will enable new Habitat homeowners to benefit from affordable mortgage payments, providing them with the opportunity to build equity and invest in their future. CMCU will also support Habitat with financial and mortgage education for new homeowners.

About Charlotte Metro Credit Union

Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution based in Charlotte, N.C. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, or Union counties in N.C. or Chester, Lancaster, or York counties in S.C. can open an account. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Charlotte Metro is wholly owned by its more than 55,000 depositors and operates under a federal charter. Each depositor is insured up to $500,000; $250,000 by the National Credit Union Association (NCUA) and up to an additional $250,000 through Excess Share Insurance (ESI). Founded in 1962, Charlotte Metro has ten branch locations throughout the region. Learn more at www.cmcu.org.

About Habitat Charlotte

Seeking to put God's love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte brings people together to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Since 1983, Habitat Charlotte has served more than 1,700 families with affordable housing. For more information visit https://www.habitatcharlotte.org.

