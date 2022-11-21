CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Capital has been awarded Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential poll uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to any organization's success: alignment, execution, and connection. The award highlights Thirty Capital's commitment to providing a transformational and inclusive workplace.

Charlotte Observer Names Thirty Capital Winner of Top Workplaces 2022 Award

"Earning this award validates the passion and effort we've put into creating a workplace that enriches the lives of each of our employees. Without our amazing team and each person reaching their potential in terms of career and personal fulfillment, we wouldn't have grown into this flourishing enterprise. It's the people that make it possible," said Robert J. Finlay, CEO and Founder of Thirty Capital.

Thirty Capital is a commercial real estate accelerator and incubator focused on delivering value through technology-driven solutions and an employee-centric working environment. Thirty Capital's team of dedicated, creative, and driven professionals inspires and enables all of its initiatives. The firm is changing the prevailing paradigm and accelerating the industry's technology adoption, bringing innovative and practical products to market.

The Top Workplaces program provides science-based insights to generate credible results. Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor that comes authentically from employees. Effective leaders ensure employees have a voice, and Top Workplaces achieves this.

"It's an honor to be celebrated again for the incredible culture we've established across the Thirty Capital portfolio. As a team and family, we've worked hard to create an inclusive, supportive, and equity-driven space for folks to be at their best. Over the last several years, we've been incredibly intentional in creating an environment where everyone can learn, thrive, and bring their true self to every meeting. This award recognizes something we see daily: Thirty Capital is a Top Workplace because of our people and the powerful way they show up every day," said Joey Balistreri, Chief People Officer of Thirty Capital.

Energage helps organizations turn employee feedback into valuable business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across over 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. Participants survey their employees using the research-backed Energage Workplace Survey consisting of 24 base statements that capture anonymous responses in four culture imperatives:

Align: Where the company is headed, its values, cooperation, and effective meetings.

Connect: Employees feel appreciated, work is meaningful, work at their full potential, and communicate well with each other.

Coach: Managers care about concerns, are helpful, and encourage employee development.

Performance: Execution, open-mindedness, innovation, and attentive leadership.

The employee engagement survey also measures:

Employee Engagement: Productivity, retention, and recruiting.

Leadership: Confidence in company leaders.

The Basics: Pay, benefits, flexibility, training, and expectations.

Organizations are ranked within their size band based solely on employee responses to the survey statements. Survey responses are compiled and scored, and the companies with the highest overall average scores qualify as Top Workplaces.

Thirty Capital is an incubator and accelerator of customer-centric software and data solutions in commercial real estate. The company's portfolio of brands addresses the everyday challenges of property owners, investors, and managers by delivering practical, technology-driven solutions. Thirty Capital promotes the education and standardization of best practices in deploying and implementing consumable technology.

Kirky Galt

[email protected]

888 337 0150

SOURCE Thirty Capital