Charlotte Plastic Surgery Adds Revolutionary Treatment for Wrinkles, Cellulite

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Plastic Surgery, a nationally renowned plastic surgery and skincare practice, is thrilled to announce the addition of the revolutionary Profound® system to the list of treatments offered to their clients. Profound, recently named "New Treatment of the Year" by the Global Aesthetic Awards, is the only FDA-cleared radiofrequency (RF) microneedling device for the treatment of facial wrinkles and improvements in the appearance of cellulite.

Profound, developed by global aesthetic device company Candela, treats both dermal and adipose tissues, cellulite and wrinkles. This is newsworthy because Profound is the first device to target all three skin fundamentals: elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid. These are the major skin building blocks that work together to create and build back dermal volume, something the body begins to lose in our early 30s.

"Facial volume loss and other signs of aging are some of the most common issues our patients seek treatment for. Profound will allow us to offer a non-surgical option to treating this common issue in one treatment as an alternative to injections and surgery," said Dr. Stephan Finical, board-certified plastic surgeon and Charlotte Plastic Surgery partner. "Charlotte Plastic Surgery has over 68 years of experience and we pride ourselves on offering our patients treatments that are proven to provide results."

"We are pleased to provide solutions for the treatments and outcomes consumers and the industry are seeking. Over three million Americans had a nonsurgical aesthetic treatment in 2017 and this award is a testament to the growing demand for the Profound treatment's clinically proven results and the patient satisfaction achieved with the device's unique patented technology," said Mary Trout, chief commercial officer of Candela. "The Profound treatment is clinically proven to create up to five times the elastin, twice the collagen and increased hyaluronic acid during nonsurgical treatment enabling practitioners to offer long-lasting outcomes and provide their patients with a trusted, natural alternative to dermal injectables and surgery."

Profound is the first device with temperature-controlled radiofrequency clinically and scientifically proven to deliver energy directly to the deep dermis to stimulate neo-elastogenesis, neocollagenesis and hyaluronic acid deposition. Profound delivers fractional RF energy to the subcutaneous layer, enabling treatment of adipose tissue and the septae as well. Profound is a comprehensive treatment addressing both the dermal & subq layers. This single treatment procedure with a 100% response rate in a clinical study and is a game-changer for the aesthetic industry.

The Profound system uses patented technology to deliver RF energy to induce the body's natural healing response to regenerate new collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, without toxins or fillers. The real-time and continuously monitored, temperature-controlled device allows practitioners to determine how much energy is delivered, as well as achieve and maintain a therapeutic temperature level, making this an extremely powerful solution to producing highly predictable results for the treatment of facial wrinkles. Additionally, the Profound system is the first and only FDA-cleared RF microneedling device that offers patients a long-term solution for improvement in the appearance of cellulite after just a single treatment.

About Charlotte Plastic Surgery:

Founded in 1951, Charlotte Plastic Surgery is one of the oldest, and most trusted, plastic surgery practices in the country, offering six board-certified plastic surgeons, skin health specialists and nurse injectors, providing the highest level of service and care. Our mission is to renew the quality of life and increase the confidence of our patients through restoration, preservation and enhancement of physical form and function. Our commitment to board certification reflects our standards of excellence. The senior physicians of Charlotte Plastic Surgery are all members of The American Board of Plastic Surgery. Among our top medical accreditations, Charlotte Plastic Surgery is certified by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities (AAAASF). For more information on Charlotte Plastic Surgery please visit: https://www.charlotteplasticsurgery.com

About Candela:

Candela is a leading global aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and expansive global commercial footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. Candela has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including Vbeam®, the Gentle Family®, CO 2 RE®, CO 2 RE Intima®, Profound®, elōs Plus®, PicoWay®, UltraShape®, VelaShape®, IPL and other laser-based platforms. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, the company markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom and many international distributors.

