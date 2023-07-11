CHARLOTTE RED CROSS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 71

11 Jul, 2023, 15:35 ET

Organizing Victory is Second at Facility in Four Weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipment systems technicians at the American Red Cross facility in Charlotte have voted to join Teamsters Local 71.

"We are thrilled to welcome another cohort of Red Cross workers to Local 71," said Willie Ford, President of Local 71. "These workers should have access to the same high-quality health care that they provide. A Teamster contract ensures these workers get the respect, compensation, and workplace protections that they deserve." 

"These workers are the latest to join the massive movement of Red Cross workers seeking out Teamster representation. This organizing victory is the ninth in the Carolinas since the beginning of the year – and it certainly will not be the last," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director.

In voting the join Local 71, these workers will join more than 1,800 other Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

"After seeing our coworkers in Charlotte and across the state overwhelmingly vote to join the Teamsters, I knew I also wanted to secure union representation for myself," said MarQuics Roden, an equipment system technician at the Red Cross in Charlotte. "I am grateful to not only have better pay and benefits, but to have the Teamsters advocating for me and my coworkers."

Teamsters Local 71 represents 3,100 workers in North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, visit teamsterslocal71.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877 
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 71

