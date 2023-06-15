CHARLOTTE RED CROSS WORKERS UNANIMOUSLY VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 71

15 Jun, 2023, 16:34 ET

Organizing Victory is Seventh in N.C. in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers in the manufacturing distribution unit at the American Red Cross facility in Charlotte have unanimously voted to join Teamsters Local 71.

"Congratulations to the Red Cross manufacturing distribution technicians in Charlotte on their organizing victory," said Willie Ford, President of Local 71. "We are pleased to welcome these new members to Local 71 and we look forward to helping them secure the workplace protections they deserve."

"Across the nation, we're seeing a surge in organizing victories amongst Red Cross workers," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director. "These workers want a voice in the workplace, access to high-quality health insurance, and guaranteed raises – and they know that joining the Teamsters is how to get it. We couldn't be more excited to have another cohort of Red Cross workers join the Teamsters and we look forward to organizing more."

In voting the join the Teamsters, these workers will join more than 1,700 other Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

"I voted to join the Teamsters so I could have a voice and feel more secure with my job," said Patricia Adams, manufacturing distribution technician at Red Cross in Charlotte. "I am excited to now have the protections of a strong union contract."

Teamsters Local 71 represents 3,100 workers in North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, visit teamsterslocal71.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 71

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.