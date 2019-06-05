Charlotte Russe Retail Locations Relaunched

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - YM Inc., new owner of Charlotte Russe, is pleased to announce that it is re-launching Charlotte Russe retail outlets across the U.S., with five of 100 planned locations opening their doors today.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Charlotte Russe retail outlets back for customers who love the brand's affordable on-trend fashions," said Eric Grundy, CEO of YM Inc. "We are excited to be back and hiring."

YM, which operates more than 560 stores across North America, purchased the Charlotte Russe brand in March when its parent company filed for bankruptcy.

"The brand is a great fit for our growth strategy and our mission to exceed customer expectations by delivering fast fashion at amazing value," Grundy added.

Opening today are retail locations in Southland Center in Michigan, Cumberland Mall in Georgia, Willowbrook Mall in New Jersey, Park City Center in Pennsylvania and Monmouth Mall in New Jersey. Customers can also shop Charlotte Russe's online store, www.charlotterusse.com, which re-launched June 3, 2019.

