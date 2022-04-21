Charlotte to Host Anti-Woke Education Event with James Lindsay

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education First Alliance (EFA) and Citizens for Renewing America (CRA) today announced it will host its annual Make Education Great Again (MEGA) Conference in Charlotte on April 30th for parents, activists, school board candidates, and lawmakers.

"Our events are a forum to educate citizens and strengthen community," said Sloan Rachmuth, President of EFA. "In that spirit, MEGA invites people from the pro-parent movement to come together to brainstorm how to build a coalition to remake America's broken education system."

At MEGA, the growing community of American citizens keen on reforming the public education system will gain insight, knowledge and resources to bring their efforts to fruition.

Wade Miller, Executive Director for Citizens for Renewing America added: "For decades, the radical Left has pushed its radical agenda through academia and our educational institutions. Our first task is to organize, recognize the problem for what it is, and then devise a plan to reclaim our schools and culture from those who use children as pawns to advance their own agendas, often against the wishes or knowledge of parents."

Presentation topics at MEGA include: Unmasking the Grooming Agenda in Public Schools, History of Critical Race Theory, and Legislative Fixes to Save Our Children, Our Schools, and Our Country. Keynote speakers will be internationally recognized author James Lindsay, known for his relentless criticism of "Woke" ideology, and Max Eden Bestselling co-author: Why Meadow Died. Author of forthcoming book School House Rot. MEGA will also include sessions with lawmakers like North Carolina's Lt. Governor Mark Robinson and Congressman Dan Bishop.

The conference will be held at the South end location of Freedom House Church on Saturday, April 30th, from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Doors will open at 7:30 AM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Education First Alliance's website .

ABOUT EDUCATION FIRST ALLIANCE: National coalition that represents thousands of families who are striving to secure the American Dream for their children and grandchildren, but whose voices have been silenced by special interest groups and their accomplices in the legislature.

ABOUT CITIZENS FOR RENEWING AMERICA: National group with a mission to renew the American consensus of a nation under God with unique interests worthy of defending that flow from its people, institutions, and history, where individuals' enjoyment of freedom is predicated on just laws and healthy communities.

