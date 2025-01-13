Charlotte Triggs Appointed First-Ever GM and Editor-in-Chief of the PEOPLE Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith, the largest digital and print publisher in America, today named Charlotte Triggs as its first-ever GM and Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE Group, effective immediately. A veteran of the PEOPLE brand, Triggs will have strategic oversight of all its platforms and content operations for digital and print. She succeeds Wendy Naugle, the Editor-in-Chief, who, after five years, has decided to leave the company to complete her novel. Triggs will continue reporting to Leah Wyar, President of the PEOPLE Group at Dotdash Meredith.

Charlotte Triggs, GM & EIC PEOPLE Group

"PEOPLE is a mediasphere – known as much for its minute-to-minute digital breaking news as it is for its iconic weekly magazine – and has experienced explosive growth in the last few years," says Wyar. "Now is the right time to rethink the role of our editor-in-chief: a single brand – and business leader to unify our teams and platforms and navigate the continued change. Charlotte has touched nearly every category at PEOPLE during her 20-year tenure, and is undoubtedly the person to continue our lead as the number-one entertainment news brand."

Wyar adds, "Wendy has been an integral part of PEOPLE's evolution over the past five years and elevated the brand in the years serving as editor-in-chief. We thank her for her dedication and leadership and wish her all the best in her next chapter."

Prior to Triggs's role as SVP and GM of PEOPLE, she held numerous positions at PEOPLE including beginning her career as an editorial intern and various roles such as cover writer, TV editor, podcast producer, and news director.

"The PEOPLE legacy is timeless, but it's the future that holds the next iteration of the brand," said Triggs. "This exciting new phase merges our classic offerings with innovative ways of consuming content and new levels of interactivity with the readers that will give them a voice."

About Dotdash Meredith

Dotdash Meredith is the largest print and digital publisher in America. Nearly 200 million people trust us each month to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. Dotdash Meredith is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

About PEOPLE

Dotdash Meredith's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture for 50 years, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, podcasts, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category.

