Charlotte's Grief Camp, Chameleon's Journey™, celebrates 19 years caring for the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This October 20-21, 2018 marks the 19th annual Chameleon's Journey™ grief camp. Chameleon's Journey™, a program of Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region (HPCCR), is an overnight grief camp for children and teens coping with the death of a family member or other significant person in their life. It is based on a journey of discovery by a chameleon that lost a special friend. The camp provides a safe place for children to learn about and discuss their grief by engaging in a camp that explores the grief journey in fun and unique ways.

Since its inception in 2000, the annual overnight camp, held at Camp Thunderbird in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, has served over 1,500 campers, ages 7-17. The grief camp revolves around activities that provide opportunities to express grief and other emotions through art, drama, writing, and therapeutic movement. Recreational activities are also part of the camp. Campers are supported in a confidential, safe, and caring environment and they come away from camp with an increased knowledge of the grieving process. They also develop new relationships to help them realize that they are not alone in their grief.

"Chameleon's Journey is a significant experience for someone who has lost a loved one because it is full of fun and learning, too," said Larry Dawalt, who has served as the camp's director since its inception and also serves as Senior Director of Spiritual and Grief Care Services at HPCCR. "We are honored year after year for the opportunity to support so many families from the Charlotte region by helping them find help, hope and healing."

Chameleon's Journey is provided free of charge and is made possible through the generous support of community members and civic organizations.

Founded in 1978, HPCCR provides compassionate care to individuals with life-limiting and terminal illnesses in 23 counties in North and South Carolina. The mission of HPCCR is to relieve suffering and improve the quality and dignity of life through compassionate hospice care for those at the end of life, palliative care for those with advanced illness, and through community education.

