Charlotte's Leading African American PR Firm Launches New Media Buying Division and Secures Historically Underutilized Business Certification

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Public Relations, Charlotte's leading African American-owned public relations agency, today announced the firm has launched a new media buying division that plans and executes paid digital and traditional advertising campaigns and also provides cutting-edge creative services.

Nepherterra Best, Pride PR Founder Dee Dixon, Pride PR Founder

Launched in 2008 by Dee Dixon and Nepherterra Best, Pride Public Relations is an award-winning, full-service firm that has experienced continued growth over the past decade and counts Apparo, Beds for Kids, Charlotte Water, the City of Charlotte, INLIVIAN, Girl Scouts' Hornets' Nest Council, NXT CLT, The Snow Legal Group and Walmart among its current clients. Best is a former newspaper reporter and Dixon owns Pride Magazine, Charlotte's 29-year-old African American publication. Together, they lead a team of seasoned professionals with a focus on powerful storytelling and compelling content creation.

"As a minority-owned agency, transitioning into media buying is a natural step for our firm and for our clients," Dixon, the firm's co-founder, explained. "We are uniquely equipped to advise our clients on ways to make sure their campaigns reach their target audiences, while keeping diversity and inclusion in mind during the creative and media buying processes."

Through the addition of both traditional and digital media buying services, Pride PR will work with clients to develop and execute media plans, work with media outlets on rate negotiations, develop creative on behalf of clients, and provide reporting on the success of the media buy. The firm's media buying division currently works with clients in the government, corporate and nonprofit sectors.

"As we face an increasingly diverse and competitive media landscape, the need for public relations professionals and media buyers to work strategically and collaboratively is more important today than ever before," said Best, co-founder of Pride PR. "We believe that a comprehensive approach is most beneficial for brands because the overarching goal is impactful and effective storytelling."

In addition to adding its media buying division, the firm is now officially recognized as a Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) by the State of North Carolina. This certification allows the agency to be listed in the Statewide Uniform Certification (SWUC) Program database.

About Pride PR

Pride PR is certified as a Historically Underutilized Business by the state of North Carolina, is certified by the City of Charlotte as a Small Business Enterprise (SBE) and is certified Carolina Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council (CVMSDC). For more information, visit pridepublicrelations.com.

