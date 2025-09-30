Charlotte's Web™ Expands Sleep Category with Launch of Quiet Sleep Mushroom Gummies

A new survey shows that 43% of Americans have difficulty falling asleep because they can't quiet their minds; new Melatonin-free and CBD-free sleep support utilizes reishi mushroom, chamomile, and magnesium to support calm, relaxation, and quality sleep.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQB: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the pioneer and market leader in hemp-derived CBD wellness, today announced the launch of Quiet Sleep Mushroom Gummies, a melatonin-free, cannabinoid-free formula designed to calm the mind and support quality sleep. This new product reflects the Company's continued expansion into the sleep and relaxation category, meeting consumer demand for natural, drug-free alternatives.

Quiet Sleep Gummies pair organic reishi mushroom fruiting bodies, chamomile flower extract, and bioavailable magnesium citrate, a potent trio that helps ease tension, promote relaxation, and prepare the body and mind for restful sleep. Available in strawberry lemon flavor and 30- and 60-count bottles, Quiet Sleep Gummies are crafted for convenience, taste, and everyday use.

Key Benefits:

Melatonin-free, cannabinoid-free sleep support

Powered by reishi mushroom, chamomile, and magnesium citrate

Helps relax mind and body, calm the body, and prepare for sleep

Vegan, with no stevia, monk fruit, or sugar alcohols

Available in strawberry lemon flavor

"Millions of Americans struggle with sleep, and not everyone wants to use melatonin or conventional options," said Bill Morachnick, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "Quiet Sleep reflects our commitment to science-backed, plant-based innovation. By combining three trusted ingredients that work in harmony to calm the mind and promote quality, natural sleep, we've created a gentle yet effective solution that supports nightly rest and meets the growing consumer interest in mushroom and botanical wellness."

The launch comes amid rapid growth in the functional mushroom and sleep-support supplement markets. A consumer survey of 1,080 Americans found that 80% stay up later than they should even when tired, at least occasionally. This behavior is known as "revenge bedtime procrastination," where people sacrifice rest even when it negatively impacts their relationship with sleep. In a hectic world, Quiet Sleep Gummies help to calm you down and set you up for a good night's sleep with a vegan, stevia-free gummy standardized for active compounds, setting it apart in a crowded sleep-aid category.

Quiet Sleep Gummies retail for $34.99 (60-count) and are available on www.charlottesweb.com beginning September 30, 2025. Shop the full sleep collection here.

To learn more about Charlotte's Web, please visit www.charlottesweb.com .

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and market leader in hemp extract wellness. The Company's product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBN gummies, hemp-derived THC microdose gummies, functional mushroom gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com .

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.