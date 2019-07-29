Charlotte's Web Hemp CBD Topical Products Expanding to 1,350 Kroger Stores Across 22 States

Marks the Largest Distribution Through a Single Retailer for Charlotte's Web

BOULDER, CO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company") (TSX:CWEB,OTCQX:CWBHF), the market leader in hemp CBD extract products, is pleased to announce that The Kroger Co., America's largest grocery retailer, has begun carrying Charlotte's Web products in multiple states with a plan to roll out to a total of 1,350 store locations in 22 states (Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming).

The announcement with Kroger marks a milestone for Charlotte's Web as the largest distribution ever through a single retailer. Charlotte's Web topical products will be available at the Kroger Family of Stores, including: Kroger, Dillons, Fry's, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Mariano's, Pick 'n Save, QFC and Smith's.

"Since its founding, Charlotte's Web has been on a mission to make CBD products available for as many people as possible," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "This distribution reach through Kroger's market leading network of grocery stores is an enormous contributor to our mission. We are very appreciative of Kroger and all of our channel partners for the continued progress in expanding access to hemp-based health and wellness products."

Reliable quality, consistency and availability are top priorities for mass retailers, making Charlotte's Web the most sought-after CBD brand. The Company believes it offers among the highest quality and most tested hemp CBD wellness products available, with more than 20 tests performed on its products beginning with pre-planting soil evaluation and extending all the way through the entire production process. 100% grown naturally in the USA by American farmers, Charlotte's Web is the market share leader and only global CBD brand known as The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™.

Kroger joins a growing number of mass grocery and drug retailers carrying Charlotte's Web and other hemp-based CBD products. In total, Charlotte's Web is now shipping to 5 mass retailers covering 22 states. Combined with specialty retailers, Charlotte's Web retail distribution in the United States surpasses 8,000 locations.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products. Founded by the Stanley Brothers, the Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100% American farm grown and responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds.

