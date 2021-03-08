Charlotte's Web Launches THC-Free CBD Oil Tinctures to Help Frontline Heroes

New Broad-Spectrum THC-Free CBD Oil Tinctures Enable Access For Everyone

BOULDER, Colo., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Charlotte's Web, Inc., ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company") (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), the world's most trusted hemp extract and a Certified B Corporation, today announced the launch of new Charlotte's Web™ THC-Free† 25mg CBD Oil Tinctures in 10 or 30 milliliter sizes. As the CBD industry pioneer of full spectrum hemp CBD wellness products, the Company is expanding its product offerings for consumers seeking a THC-Free option. For example, the hundreds of thousands of daily heroes – healthcare workers, fire fighters, police officers, civil service employees and many others –who want the benefits of hemp CBD extracts without THC.

A 2020 survey of 1,119 healthcare workers found COVID 19 is taking a toll on healthcare workers health: 93% of health care workers were experiencing stress, 86% reported experiencing anxiety, 76% reported exhaustion and burnout, and 75% said they were overwhelmed. Healthcare workers, service men and women and student athletes can benefit from the new Charlotte's Web™ THC-Free CBD Oil Tincture.

"Our Customer Care Team receives questions every day from people who believe in the benefits of CBD, but they also say their job requires them to use only THC-free products to help with managing their stress and anxiety or to benefit their sleep health," said Deanie Elsner, President and CEO of Charlotte's Web. "Our new THC-Free CBD oil tinctures expand access to hemp wellness solutions for everyone. We especially want to provide products to help support the healers on the frontlines."

Now sold on the Company's website and anticipated in retail stores by April 2021, Charlotte's Web THC-Free products are broad spectrum and tested for quality and safety 20+ times from seed to shelf. Suggested retail prices are $24.99 (10 mL) and $59.99 (30 mL) and are sweetened with a monk fruit based natural sweetener with a zero glycemic index and zero calories. It is non-GMO, Kosher, heat stable and vegan. THC Free means trace amounts less than 0.01% or 100 parts per million.

While there are other THC-free CBD products in the marketplace, only Charlotte's Web™ THC-Free CBD oil tinctures contain the Company's proprietary hemp genetics. These new premium quality hemp CBD oil tinctures will carry the B Corp seal, certifying Charlotte's Web's commitment to the environment, to society, particularly underserved communities, and to its employees by being a business that is a force for good.

Founded in 2013 by the pioneering Stanley Brothers, Charlotte's Web's mission is to unleash the healing powers of botanicals through compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, is the world's most trusted hemp extract. The Charlotte's Web family of brands includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp. The Company's premium quality wellness products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown under certified organic practices and manufactured into whole-plant hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures , CBD gummies , CBD capsules , CBD topical creams and lotions , as well as CBD pet products for dogs . Charlotte's Web is the number one selling CBD brand in the U.S. and is distributed through more than 22,000 retail locations, select distributors and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com . Charlotte's Web is a science-driven and a socially and environmentally conscious company. It is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration for how its efforts impact its employees, customers, the environment, and underserved communities. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to numerous charitable organizations in support of the greater good.

†THC-Free means trace amounts less than 0.01% or 100 parts per million

