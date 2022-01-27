Charlotte's Web Names Jade Proudman Global Brand Ambassador

As the founder and CEO of London-based Savage Cabbage, Jade Proudman has become one of the UK's leading CBD advocates, serving an established customer base of over 9,000 wellness seekers in over 44 countries around the world, recently expanding further within Europe.

Mrs. Proudman credits Charlotte's Web with "saving her life" and has been helping others access the benefits of cannabinoid therapy through her work ever since. "I really credit Joel Stanley and the brothers with everything. They've transformed so many lives through these products and I just want to help carry the torch as we educate the world on the benefits of cannabinoid therapy to live a better life through nature," said Mrs. Proudman.

Savage Cabbage is a Member of EIHA (European Industrial Hemp Association) and has been the official UK distributor of world-famous Charlotte's Web hemp CBD oil since 2016. Savage Cabbage has been an advocate of whole plant, full spectrum products that contain all the beneficial compounds that exist in the hemp plant as well as CBD. Savage Cabbage distributes Charlotte's Web full spectrum CBD oils in the UK in alignment with its three founding pillars: Quality, Consistency and Reliability.

"For over six years, Jade has relentlessly focused on helping consumers in the UK and across Europe access the power of Charlotte's Web. She has been a sister in this focus, and I can think of no better person to support our brands around the world than Jade," said Charlotte's Web CEO, Jacques Tortoroli. "We are delighted to have Jade Proudman as the face of the brand in the UK and Europe while she continues her work united with the mission of the Stanley Brothers; providing access to cannabinoid therapy for all that need it."

Charlotte's Web was founded by the seven Stanley Brothers in 2013 when they famously developed a unique CBD hemp extract to help a little girl (Charlotte Figi) in need, and forever changed global perceptions around the wellness benefits of hemp. With its storied origins, Colorado-based Charlotte's Web is widely recognized around the world as "The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract".

A trusted provider of hemp, health and wellness, Savage Cabbage CBD is one of the oldest CBD companies in the UK. Savage Cabbage offers full spectrum hemp oils containing a full array of CBD and other beneficial hemp compounds to offer the Entourage Effect and offer one of the best value full spectrum CBD oils in the UK.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into hemp extracts containing naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D division, advances hemp science at two centers of excellence in Louisville, Colorado, and the Hauptmann Woodward Research Institute at the University at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network. Charlotte's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 14,000 retail, over 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Charlotte's Web is a science-driven and a socially and environmentally conscious company. It is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to numerous charitable organizations in support of the greater good.

