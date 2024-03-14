CHARLOTTESVILLE PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

144 Labor and Trades Workers Vote Overwhelmingly to Join Teamsters Local 29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers in the City of Charlottesville's Department of Public Works, Department of Public Utilities, Department of Parks and Recreation, Fire Department, and Office of Community Solutions have voted to join Teamsters Local 29.

"Local 29 is thrilled to welcome these essential workers to North America's strongest union," said Matt Martin, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 29 in Verona. "The hard work and dedication of these men and women touches the lives of every person who lives, works, and visits Charlottesville. The importance of their work must be rewarded with a strong union contract – and we look forward to getting them just that."

Prior to May 2021, public sector workers in the Commonwealth of Virginia were not able to collectively bargain. In January 2024, Local 29 filed a petition with the City of Charlottesville's Labor Relations Administrator to initiate an election for the labor and trades bargaining unit.

"I voted to join the Teamsters because I wanted a voice on the job and a fair contract. We have seen what other public sector workers have gotten as Teamsters and wanted that for ourselves," said Sherod Ward, a water service technician for the City of Charlottesville. "We are proud to be part of the growing labor movement and are looking forward to getting our first Teamsters contract."

Teamsters Local 29 has been serving workers in the Shenandoah Valley and Western Virginia since 1963. For more information, visit teamsterslocal29.org.

SOURCE Teamsters Local 29