Charly Lowry performs at 4th Annual Lumbee Film Festival before screening of RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World

According to the festival's founding director Kim Pevia, "Each year, the Lumbee Film Festival gets better and better. I am so excited about this year's lineup of new films. Some are traditional and some have us thinking out of the box. Some are local and some are far away. Just like in real life. Something for everyone. Come join us. You will be glad you did."

The festival's Opening Night Shorts block entitled "The Sun Shines, The Water Flows" starts at 7pm on Thursday, June 30 and includes films by Lumbee youth like "Climate Change" made through the Unlocking Silent Histories project as well as films from the Wapikoni Mobile collective from Canada.

On Friday night, The Transcenders, a feature film by Montana Cypress (Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida) will start at 7pm followed by a discussion with the filmmaker. The film follows the struggles of two brothers who find a remedy that promises to "transform their primitive behavior" as they transition to life in the city which differs greatly from their upbringing on the reservation. Cypress will also be in attendance for a live table read of an upcoming screenplay on Saturday at 4pm.

The "Roots Run Deep" shorts block starts at 7pm on Saturday and includes LFF Alum Justin Deegan's poetic documentary Concrete 49, a subtle examination of the lives of indigenous people living in New York City. The "All My Relations" shorts block brings together five dramatic works to close out the festival's survey of short form indigenous cinema and screens on Sunday at 5pm.

The festival closes on Sunday, July 3 at 7pm with a screening of RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World , an electrifying look at the Native American influence in popular music and how artists like North Carolina's own Link Wray helped to define its evolution and forever changed the trajectory of rock n' roll. Before the film, Robeson county native and Lumbee Tribe member Charly Lowry will perform a mixture of her well-known songs along with new works.

All screenings are free and open to the public, taking place in the Thomas Business Building Auditorium on the campus of the University of North Carolina Pembroke. The Lumbee Film Festival is organized through a partnership with the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and is funded by the North Carolina Museum of Art , ARRAY , SouthArts and the NC Arts Council .

For the full festival schedule visit https://www.cucalorus.org/lumbee-film-festival/ .

Media Contacts: Kim Pevia / [email protected]

Dan Brawley / [email protected] / 910.599.0476

SOURCE Lumbee Film Festival