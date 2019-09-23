Charmaine Jackson-Feldman Joins Ruiz Strategies in a Business Development Role

Ruiz Strategies specializes in change management, internal communications and employee engagement. The firm has recently added specialized consulting to help companies and government agencies mitigate unconscious bias. Ruiz Strategies is also a value-added reseller (VAR) for Ruiz' newest tech company, BiasSync.

BiasSync is a start-up SaaS-company whose mission is to create better outcomes for organizations by using science-based tools to reduce the negative impact of unconscious bias. The company offers clients a new, science-based scalable SaaS solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess and manage unconscious bias in the workplace. The BiasSync solution combines proprietary unconscious bias measurement and relevant personality testing with engaging and compelling storytelling that leads to a road map of sustainable culture change.

"Charmaine has made a huge impact in big companies with her supplier diversity, diversity and inclusion, and supply chain experience," said Ruiz. "Diversity and inclusion are part of her DNA and her passion will help spur sales growth for both of my companies."

Jackson-Feldman has demonstrated her commitment to the growth potential of diverse businesses and their contribution to the competitive advantage throughout her 15 years of procurement experience and strategic sourcing partnerships in information technology. Her leadership has successfully contributed to diverse business inclusion program growth at Fortune 500 companies. She was responsible for the strategic plan and growth for California's largest investor-owned water companies as Chair of the California Water Association's Utility Supplier Diversity Committee.

A tireless advocate for inclusion, she has received numerous awards, including Advocate of the Year. Charmaine studied Business Management at San Jose State University and is a Certified Professional in Supplier Diversity. The Los Angeles native has served many community and professional trade organizations including, Institute of Supply Management, Silicon Valley; Industry Council of Small Business Development; and the Native American Indian Chamber of Commerce, California.

About Ruiz Strategies

Los Angeles-based Ruiz Strategies is a communications company that ignites imaginations with transformational communications for world-class companies, government entities and C-level executives.



For more information, visit: https://www.ruizstrategies.com

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a SaaS company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Our purpose is to create more fair and respectful workplaces.

For more information, visit: www.BiasSync.com

