CHARMANT USA Launches New Brand, 'CHARMANT Japanese Made,' with Revolutionary 'MotionTech' Temple Innovation

'YOUR LIFE IN MOTION': CHARMANT Japanese Made Eyewear Combines Performance With Style.

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the future of eyewear with CHARMANT USA Inc.'s latest groundbreaking brand creation, "CHARMANT Japanese Made," which introduces an unmatched innovation, the patented 'MotionTech' temple technology, in both the U.S. and Japan. Designed to adapt to every unique rhythm and movement of the wearer's lifestyle, these eyewear temples offer a perfect blend of cutting-edge style and unparalleled comfort. Not only does this launch enhance the esteemed CHARMANT portfolio, but it also signifies a breakthrough in the eyewear industry. Discover these innovative products at local eyecare practitioners and optical stores, or find more details by visiting charmant.com/us.

Leading eyewear manufacturer CHARMANT USA Inc. has launched a brand-new line, "CHARMANT Japanese Made." (Courtesy of CHARMANT USA Inc.)

"In my experience, CHARMANT Japanese Made eyewear is the most innovative product to be introduced into the optical industry in years," said Bill Hurst, CHARMANT USA Inc.'s Vice President of Sales. "After the launch and discussions with key retailers, numerous patients have praised the remarkable lightweight design, affirming that CHARMANT Japanese Made is by far the most comfortable frame they have ever worn in their lifetime. The MotionTech temple design alleviates the weight on the bridge of the nose and 33% less pressure behind the ears, particularly benefiting individuals with high prescriptions or those who wear hearing aids. Additionally, patients appreciate their nickel-free composition and exceptional durability, noting that the frame stays securely in place without slipping or falling off, especially during workouts. CHARMANT Japanese Made featuring MotionTech temple technology is a gamechanger when it comes to comfort and fit, blending functionality with trendsetting styles."

MotionTech Temple Technology

CHARMANT's next-generation MotionTech is a new temple technology that elevates both style and comfort. Blending cutting-edge beta titanium materials with CHARMANT's proprietary manufacturing technology, a two-way press forms a desirable temple that provides both vertical and horizontal flexibility. Beta titanium is beneficial for eyewear because of its strength and lightweight makeup, making it both durable and well-balanced. This ensures the eyewear is comfortable to wear for extended periods without sacrificing stability and support.

At CHARMANT Group Headquarters in Sabae City, Japan, a team of designers and engineers tested the MotionTech temple design using a torque testing machine. Overseen by Department Manager Tadayoshi Mizuno, General Manager Shiro Inoue, and Meister Tomoharu Osawa, the study involved applying vertical deformation to CHARMANT Japanese Made frames to measure the torque behind the ear. The results showed that frames with the U.S. and Japan patented MotionTech design reduced the maximum torque by 33% compared to standard frames.

A focus group experiment was also conducted during the developmental phase, consisting of internal monitoring of 35 individuals, 51% male and 49% female between the ages of 30-50 years old. The conclusive result reported comfort and lightweight feel behind the participants ears. Lastly, consumer feedback was collected in Japan through retail stores. An effective field test had customers try on CHARMANT Japanese Made frames with MotionTech temples using heavy -10.0D lenses. This allowed the consumer to experience the improved comfort and stability during movement compared to standard frames. The outstanding reviews and real-world feedback from these trials were key in refining the MotionTech temple design.

As an additional testament to its innovative design, the core temple structure that delivers MotionTech's comfort was honored with a prestigious award from the 'Japan Institute of Invention and Innovation.' This accolade stands as compelling objective evidence of the product's superior engineering and technical credibility. Ongoing analysis and testing will be conducted to guarantee optimal performance.

Target Audience

MotionTech is ideal for the consumers who:

1. Live an active lifestyle.

2. Work a physical job, subjecting their eyewear to potential impact and risking damage.

3. Often remove their glasses, sometimes using just one hand.

4. Frequently slide their frames up to rest on their head.

5. Sensitive to any pressure applied to their ears.

6. Suffers from mild to extreme nickel allergy.

Product Releases

Following the successful debut in June 2025, where CHARMANT launched eight men's styles, six women's styles, and five unique pressure mount shapes, the brand proudly introduced two new styles for both men and women in January 2026.

The CHARMANT Japanese Made collection embodies CHARMANT's commitment to cutting-edge design and unparalleled comfort, offering unprecedented style and functionality. A variety of shapes and material combinations between titanium, beta titanium, and TR90 present both style and performance benefits.

Bold and favorable color options on the front, temples, and temple tips show personality and uniqueness, with certain styles having detailed, hand-applied coloration for an added finish. A standout feature in the latest design is the popular acetate frame, now enhanced with adjustable nose pads for superior comfort and improved stability. CHARMANT Japanese Made eyewear is a highly purposeful fashion statement that feels and looks custom-made for all. A few of the high-selling styles include:

Style CH41202 (Men): Discover our vintage-inspired round frame—where classic charm meets modern comfort. Features include a stylish keyhole bridge and adjustable nose pads on an acetate frame for all-day ease. Ideal for any occasion and available in clear, demi-amber, and demi-gray to elevate your style.

Style CH41207 (Men): Pure style and comfort with our sleek, full-rim frame. These soft, rectangular glasses feature adjustable nose pads for a perfect fit. Available in black, blue, and brown, they add timeless fashion to any look.

Style CH41208 (Men): Experience the sleek and contemporary design of this modern square eyewear, featuring a stylish double bar—a look that never goes out of style. Available in black, blue, and gray.

Style CH41500 (Women): A transparent rectangular frame that blends style and functionality, crafted from premium acetate with adjustable nose pads for comfort. Available in blue, green, and wine, it offers flexibility and elegance, enhancing your look effortlessly.

Style CH41501 (Women): A gentle, uplifting square frame with a softly transparent and colored front. Truly a trendy style that will undoubtedly have people asking, "Where did you get your eyewear?!" Available in aqua, gray, and yellow.

Style CH41502 (Women): A fashion statement with a clear purpose. Elevate your look with our chic, full-rim frame. Featuring a strong brow line and comfortable adjustable nose pads, these glasses blend style and function. Available in blue, khaki, and wine.

View the CHARMANT Japanese Made eyewear collection at www.charmant.com/us/brands/charmant-japanese-made. Ask your eyecare practitioner about CHARMANT USA Inc. products. Available at select optical stores across the U.S.

About CHARMANT Group:

For over 70 years, CHARMANT Group has been renowned worldwide for its pioneering work in the research and development of new technologies in the optical industry. By striving for perfection and its uncompromising high product quality, the Japanese company has developed into one of the most important producers and suppliers in the highly competitive international ophthalmic optics market. With its goal to unreservedly fulfill the wishes and demands of its customers, CHARMANT can always be depended upon for premium quality and outstanding service. This engagement and passion are clearly perceived in both CHARMANT Group house and licensed brands. Thanks to the company's expertise in the production of superior eyewear frames and its comprehensive global sales network in over 100 countries, CHARMANT Group is greatly respected as a reliable business partner.

About CHARMANT USA:

CHARMANT USA Inc., established in 1982, is a top eyewear manufacturer, designer, and distributor, offering U.S.-specific styles from house and license brands. CHARMANT's commitment to quality manufacturing remains unsurpassed, producing attractive and comfortable frames. CHARMANT USA Inc. was awarded ELLE's Best Marketing Activation in 2023. CHARMANT USA Inc. products can be seen in top eyewear magazines and online press. CHARMANT USA was nominated in the 2025 NOW Trend Showcase at Vision Expo East in four categories: sensorial design, innovation, memories are made of, and consciously designed. CHARMANT was selected as 2025 Ultimate Partner in Jobson's Vision Monday Magazine and 20/20 Magazine reader survey. CHARMANT exclusively took on the design, development, and distribution of optical frames and sunglasses for premium sports brand HEAD. CHARMANT offers frames that not only complement individual style but also provide the reliability and ease all wearers deserve. The brands offered by CHARMANT USA Inc. include Line Art CHARMANT, CHARMANT Japanese Made, CHARMANT Titanium Perfection, Minamoto, Aristar, ELLE, HEAD, Isaac Mizrahi New York, and Eddie Bauer.

SOURCE CHARMANT USA Inc.