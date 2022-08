CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a video report from China SCIO:

Discover Changsha's exciting nightlife and attractions as its myriad night markets, art and cultural districts, and music scenes liven up the evening sky.

Discover Changsha's exciting nightlife and attractions as its myriad night markets, art and cultural districts, and music scenes liven up the evening sky.

Charming Changsha: Energetic nightlife

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2022-08/16/content_78374073.htm

SOURCE China SCIO