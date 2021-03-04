Charming Charlie to Continue to Expand Nationwide, to Open in Houston on 3/12/21

HOUSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's apparel and fashion accessories retailer, Charming Charlie, continues its coast-to-coast expansion with new stores. The retailer announced today that it will open approximately 14 new locations in the coming months, with a focus on Texas, California, New York, and the Midwest.

The stores will include Charming Charlie's usual, color-grouping model and vast catalog of apparel, handbags, fashion jewelry, gifts, beauty, shoes, scarves, tech, travel, pets, kids and RSVP, and special occasion. Charming Charlie plans to roll out additional retail locations nationwide over summer and fall 2021, respectively.

"We're incredibly pleased to be bringing Charming Charlie back to its origin city of Houston and continuing to grow in all aspects of our business, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year," says Steve Lovell, president of Charming Charlie. "We also look forward to reopening in the communities who love the brand most."

The retailer is set to open this spring (March through April) at the following locations:

First Colony , Houston , TX

Willowbrook Mall, Houston , TX

Stonebriar Centre, Frisco , TX

The Parks Mall at Arlington , Arlington , TX

The Oaks, Thousand Oaks, CA

Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Pines, FL

Jordan Creek , Des Moines , IA

La Encantada, Tucson, AZ

Water Tower Place, Chicago , IL

FlatIron Crossing, Broomfield, CO

Fresno Fashion Fair, Fresno , CA

PacView, Ventura , CA

Vintage Faire, Modesto , CA

Deptford Mall, Deptford, NK

Additionally, Charming Charlie is hiring for retail positions in the above markets. Current career opportunities include general store managers, assistant store managers and retail associates. To join the team, please email your cover letter and resume to [email protected] or apply online at https://charmingcharlie.com/pages/careers .



As Charming Charlie continues to expand, supporting the safety and well-being of its employees, customers and community remains its top priority. No matter how fans shop, in-store or online, they can be confident in the safety measures and plans the retailer has introduced to reduce exposure to and spread of COVID-19.



About Charming Charlie:

Charming Charlie is a one-of-a-kind source of style that's been inspiring women to live more colorfully since 2004. Known for offering a wide array of women's apparel and fashion accessories, beauty, gifts and more, all ingeniously arranged by color; making that perfect look fun and easy to find. For more information, please visit www.charmingcharlie.com . For daily updates, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest: @charmingcharlie.

