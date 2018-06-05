Charming Luquan awaits global tourists

Shijiazhuang is an outstanding tourism city in China, with 39 state-level key cultural relics protection units, 105 provincial-level ones as well as many state-level and provincial-level scenic spots, historical and cultural cities, according to Li Weijun, head of Luquan District.

With Taihang Mountains at its western side and the Hutuo River at its northern side, Luquan District has 8 rivers and 13 reservoirs in its territory and 26 natural scenic areas. It is the nearest naturally advantageous district to the capital city, which is surrounded in a crescent-shaped manner by Luquan District.

Luquan District has developed four major feature tourism sections: the industry and trade tour in the south, sports tour in the central region, interactive tour in the north and urban leisure tour, making it a top choice for hosting the provincial capital city's tourism conference.

"In recent years, Luquan District has spent 39 billion yuan on comprehensively upgrading 17 existing tourism projects and introducing 13 new ones with characteristics of various parts of China," said Li Weijun, adding that these tourism projects will be on display during the conference. He outlined some eye-catching attractions: "Evergreen West" is a first-class leisure tourism vacation complex in China; "China-Israel Agricultural Science Town" is the country's largest agricultural sightseeing project in cooperation with Israel; "Longquan Ancient Town" can be comparable to water towns "Wuzhen" and "Gubei Water Town"; "Junlebao Dairy Town" is a model of industrial tourism in north China; "Spring Festival Eve Style Town" is the brother town of Zhejiang Anji Spring Festival Eve Style Town; "Baodu Village Scenic Area" which enjoys the reputation of "a military battlefield, blessed place, heavenly illusion and paradise on earth", has China's largest mountain gate -- the South Gate to Heaven, China's first underground rock carving of the hall of five hundred arhats on mountain top, Hanxin Temple with China's largest mountain stone mural decoration, Golden Palace and Myriad Buddha Cave.

Luquan has been a county-level administrative unit for more than 4,000 years. Historical records show that Luquan was called Shiyi during the Warring States Period, and then renamed Luquan County during the Sui Dynasty. It was renamed as Huolu County after the An-Shi Rebellion in Tang Dynasty in AD 756 because the rebellious general An Lushan was captured here.

Huolu County was approved by the State Council in December 1998 to be opened to the public and was renamed Luquan City. On September 23, 2014, with the approval of the State Council, Luquan City was withdrawn and Luquan District of Shijiazhuang City was established.

Luquan District has been advancing road construction and scenic area transformation in recent years. The 100-Chinese mile-long avenue in front of the Taihang Mountains winds through mountains and rivers, stringing most of the tourist attractions. On both sides of road are 20 tourist toilets, 9 first-class upgraded reception hotels with 3,100 beds, 30 restaurants, 50 farmhouses and 44,000 parking spaces.

It's remarkable that Luquan District has combined digital and offline tourism by including all the information on scenic spots, roads, stations, toilets, parking lots, accommodations and restaurants into a digital platform which allows visitors to easily have their tourism demands met with a cellphone.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=313629

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charming-luquan-awaits-global-tourists-300659766.html

SOURCE Luquan District People's Government, Shijiazhuang City