Charming New Picture Book for Animal Lovers and Future Vets

Dr. Ruth the Pet Vet releases her 2nd book of the Lisette the Vet series

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized veterinarian and media correspondent Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka "Dr. Ruth the Pet Vet," releases Lisette the Vet and Her Dog Jett, her second book in the popular and beloved Lisette the Vet children's book series.

Lisette the Vet and Her Dog Jett

Lisette, an animal lover and aspiring veterinarian, heads to the shelter with her family in search of the perfect dog. Along the way, she meets pups of all personalities, some too energetic, some too sleepy, and some too big. Just when she begins to lose hope, Lisette meets Jett and discovers that sometimes the perfect match is worth waiting for.

Lisette the Vet and Her Dog Jett is an inspiring story that celebrates compassion, perseverance, and the powerful bond between children and animals. Perfect for young readers, aspiring veterinarians, and animal lovers alike, Lisette the Vet and Her Dog Jett introduces important themes of empathy, patience, and responsible pet ownership, while encouraging children to dream big and follow their passions.

"As a veterinarian, I see every day how meaningful the human-animal bond can be," says Dr. MacPete. "This story is meant to inspire kids to care for animals, stay curious, and believe in themselves."

The Lisette the Vet series has earned praise from parents, educators, and animal lovers for introducing young children to the world of veterinary medicine in a fun and engaging way. Through relatable storytelling and lovable characters, the books spark early interest in science, compassion, and caring for pets.

Lisette the Vet and Her Dog Jett is available now on Amazon.com

About Dr. Ruth MacPete

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, national media correspondent, and author. She has appeared on The Doctors, Good Morning America, The Today Show, The Weather Channel, as well as numerous news shows around the country. Through the Lisette the Vet series, she hopes to inspire the next generation of animal lovers and future veterinarians. To learn more about Dr. MacPete go to: www.DrRuthPetVet.com.

SOURCE Forest Lane Books