CHARNEY COMPANIES, TAVROS, AND CANYON PARTNERS REAL ESTATE SECURE $125.536M FINANCING FOR GOWANUS' AMENITY-LADEN NINE-STORY RENTAL BUILDING, UNION CHANNEL

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint partners, Charney Companies, Tavros and Canyon Partners Real Estate today announced that they have secured $125.536 million in fixed-rate financing for Union Channel, a 224-residential rental building in the burgeoning community of Gowanus Brooklyn. The trophy building, with an abundance of amenities, wonderful views and spacious, well-designed apartments, is the first of the four new buildings that make up the campus of Gowanus Wharf.

JLL worked to secure the 7-year, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC, a Freddie Mac Optigo Lender.

Designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture, the striking nine-story building has been extremely popular with renters since it debuted a year ago. Union Channel offers 224 residential rental apartments, with 25% designated as affordable housing. Residential amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center, yoga studio, coworking lounge, sky lounge and 24/7 attended lobby along with 22,226 square feet of retail space and 98 parking spaces.

"Union Channel is the cornerstone of our vision for Gowanus Wharf and reflects our conviction in the long-term trajectory of this neighborhood," said Justin Pelsinger, Partner and COO of Charney Companies. "Securing the loan enables us to continue executing our business plan while delivering a high-quality residential experience in one of Brooklyn's most dynamic communities," added Colin Rankowitz, Partner at Tavros.

"We are excited to participate in the evolution of Gowanus through Union Channel, which represents a significant step in establishing a new standard for residential living within the Gowanus Wharf community," said Jacob Feingold, Partner and Head of Originations at Canyon Partners Real Estate. "This investment highlights our commitment to high-quality, well-located multifamily assets, and we value our partnership with Tavros Capital and Charney Companies in driving the long-term vision for this dynamic neighborhood."

Union Channel is the first of four planned buildings that will make up Gowanus Wharf, along with Douglass Port which is slated to open in the late spring of 2026, Nevins Landing which will debut in the fall of 2026, and 175 Third Street, designed by architect Bjarke Ingels and the largest property on the Gowanus Wharf campus. Gowanus Wharf will ultimately feature approximately 2,000 residential units, a public park, canal boardwalk and 160,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities ranging from a basketball court to a health and wellness spa.

Gowanus has undergone significant transformation following its rezoning, attracting substantial public and private investment and positioning the neighborhood for sustained residential and retail growth. Union Channel benefits from immediate access to the Union Street subway station and proximity to Carroll Gardens, Park Slope, Boerum Hill and Downtown Brooklyn.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Directors Christopher Peck and Peter Rotchford, Senior Director Nicco Lupo, and Managing Director Michael Shmuely.

"Union Channel represents a best-in-class asset within one of Brooklyn's most compelling long-term growth corridors," said Peck. "Freddie Mac recognized the strength of the sponsorship, the quality of the construction and the property's strategic positioning within the broader Gowanus Wharf master plan. We continue to see strong appetite from agency lenders for well-located, institutional-quality multifamily assets in New York City."

About Charney Companies

Founded in 2013, Charney Companies is a fully integrated real estate development, construction, brokerage, and management firm focused on developing, owning, and operating first-class residential and commercial real estate in the New York City Metro area. From ground-up construction to adaptive reuse and value-add repositioning, Charney plays an integral role in all aspects of the development process - combining creative vision with a tech-driven approach to deliver superior products to the marketplace and best-in-class returns for investors. Beyond their own portfolio, Charney extends their expertise to third-party clients through brokerage and property management services, bringing the same standard of excellence to every engagement. Charney owns, operates, and is under construction on over three million square feet throughout Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan and has earned awards and recognition from municipal organizations and media outlets for their work. For more information, visit: charneycompanies.com.

About Tavros

Tavros is a privately-owned real estate investment management and development firm. They invest on a discretionary basis, with a strong focus on New York City, and a global investor base of family offices, trusts, high net worth individuals, and institutions. Core to the Tavros discipline is the quality of its partnerships with tenants, investors, and lenders. As an owner and property manager, Tavros aims to ensure a positive experience for its tenants through attention to detail and a focus on quality of life. For more information, visit: tavroscapital.com.

About Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with $29 billion in assets under management. Over the last fifteen years, Canyon has invested over $7.8 billion of debt and equity capital across 27 transactions capitalizing $33.8 billion of real estate assets while focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 30+ years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, US regions, and project stages including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts. For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of December 31, 2025. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit: jll.com.

