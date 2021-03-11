Chart Learning Solutions and Area9 Lyceum Partner on E-learning for Leaders

BASTAD, Sweden and CHESTNUT HILL, Mass., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chart Learning Solutions and Area9 Lyceum are pleased to announce their partnership to bring Chart Learning Solutions' award-winning leadership development courses to Area9's world-class adaptive learning platform, Area9 Rhapsode™.

Through this partnership, Chart Learning Solution's high-quality leadership development content — based on 13 core competencies every leader must develop for success — will be rewritten as cutting-edge e-learning via Area9 Rhapsode™, which delivers the latest in personalized adaptive learning at scale.

"At Chart Learning Solutions, we know what it takes to be a more effective leader and have developed award-winning courses designed for executives, managers, supervisors, and high-potential employees who want to be more effective at leading themselves and others," says Peter Hörwing, CEO of Chart Learning Solutions. "Now, through our partnership with Area9 Lyceum, we will broaden our reach by curating and offering our courses and content on the Area9 Rhapsode platform. Our goal is to provide training, e-learning, and blended learning solutions to meet the needs of employees and students around the globe."

Starting in March, the Chart Learning Solutions courses to support leadership success will be rolled out, addressing such key areas as time management, project management, change management, emotional intelligence, influence, critical thinking, coaching and mentoring and more.

"We are proud to partner with Chart Learning Solutions to bring its high-quality content to the Area9 platform," says Ulrik Juul Christensen, M.D., CEO of Area9 Lyceum. "We believe this partnership can truly differentiate leadership development and professional education, especially at a time when companies are looking to build crucial leadership skills at every level."

Moving forward, post-pandemic, companies will increasingly use advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to accelerate growth and improve profit margins. However, human capital will still be the true point of differentiation. People will need to be well-trained and proficient not only in job-specific technical competencies, but also in skills such as critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. Character traits are also needed, such as leadership, ethics and perseverance.

"What used to be considered soft skills, such as kindness, empathy, resilience, ethical behavior, and other positive character traits, will become increasingly important. In fact, they will no longer be viewed as 'soft'; they will be determinants of success," Christensen adds.

To develop professionals, Chart Learning Solutions offers a Leadership and Management Effectiveness Skill Inventory Assessment that measures competencies, diagnoses strengths, and identifies areas to improve. This gap analysis is aligned with the personalization offered by adaptive learning, which replicates the one-to-one interaction of learner and instructor.

By focusing on each person's specific knowledge gaps, adaptive learning can cut the time to proficiency by as much as 50% — with the potential for 100% competency achieved by all learners.

Today, as leaders at every level face greater challenges and opportunities, the partnership between Chart Learning Solutions and Area9 Lyceum will provide cutting-edge adaptive e-learning that can truly make a difference.

For more information visit Chart Learning Solutions and Area9 Lyceum partner page .

About Chart Learning Solutions : Chart Learning Solutions has 30 years of improving sales, customer service, leadership, and employee productivity through training programs and eLearning accountability programs . Chart Learning Solutions also provides an effective, innovative learning solution through its Performance Assurance System (™), which is an internationally-awarded methodology, researched by Chart, to provide sustainable learning results for each individual.

About Area9 Lyceum : Area9 Lyceum brings together more than two decades of learning research and advanced computer science in its next-generation learning platforms for K-12, higher education, and corporate education. As a leader in personalized and adaptive learning, as well as comprehensive infrastructure for learning engineering, design, delivery and analytics at scale, Area9 Lyceum enables clients to realize the future of personalized, multidimensional learning: mastery-based learning. A mastery-based approach enables learners to become proficient in the knowledge and skills that are highly relevant to them, their teams, and organizations. The technologies developed by Area9 are used by millions of learners of all ages and by leading organizations and companies around the world.

SOURCE Area9 Lyceum