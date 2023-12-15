Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Sasha Prendes Victoriously Emerges from Miami's Art Basel with Latest Hit, "Shake This"

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AJA Live Inc. Records Latin pop artist and singer-songwriter Sasha Prendes left audiences awed with an electrifying performance of her hit indie single, "Shake This," at Planet Fashion's exclusive Art of Seduction event, held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on December 9th for Miami's renowned Art Basel. During her performance, the Cuban-American songstress captivated attendees with her soulful voice, magnetic stage presence, and undeniable talent.

Singer-Songwriter Sasha Prendes Photos Juan Carlos Ariano Sasha Prendes Photo: Juan Carlos Ariano

Following her stint in South Florida, Prendes will be traveling for highly awaited nationwide performances at premier Simon Malls across South Florida and Southern California, including the Miami International Mall in Doral, Florida on December 17th from 2-4PM (1455 NW 107th Ave), the Los Angeles Del Amo Fashion Center on December 23rd from 2-4PM (3525 W Carson St), and the Carlsbad Premium Outlets in Torrance on December 24th from 11AM to 1PM (5620 Paseo Del Norte).

Lauded as one of the leading figures of the emerging Latino-American pop sound, Prendes has been writing and performing with an altogether unique blend of pan-Latin and folk-pop influences. Even as a rising talent, Prendes has quickly positioned herself as a larger-than-life figure in the music industry, drawing attention not only for her extraordinary vocals, but also for her ability to blend her Cuban roots with the modern indie pop sonic landscape, showcasing the artist as an undeniable upcoming force in the music industry.

Prendes is not only reshaping the industry with her live performances, but also with her latest hit, "Shake This." The powerful self-love anthem features Argentinian rapper, Sadier the Sensation, and is produced by legendary AJA Live President and founder, Darrell Lawrence. "Shake This" is a particularly personal triumph for the singer, as it tells the story of Prendes's emotional struggle following a breakup.

"'Shake This' is the story of an out-loud declaration made in the bathroom mirror after a separation," Prendes stated in an interview with Tinnitist. "Once all the smoke cleared after an argument, regret set in. Then one day, the words 'you have to shake this' just came out, and I began to write down exactly what I thought on pieces of scrap paper, and the song was born."

In the coming days, Prendes is set to grace the stage once again at this year's Y100 Jingle Ball after party on Saturday, December 16th at the DAER Club in Hollywood, Florida (1 Lucky St). Music enthusiasts and fans alike can expect nothing short of spectacular performances as Prendes continues to captivate audiences with her unmatched talent and charisma.

About: Sasha Prendes is an emerging Cuban-American pop singer-songwriter signed to AJA Live Inc. Records from Kansas, seamlessly blending Latin influences with American contemporary pop sounds.

