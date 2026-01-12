Chart-Topping Songwriter Stephen Dowd Ignites The New Year With Provocative Dance Anthem "Body"

"Body" on YouTube and Spotify

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a record-breaking year featuring three #1 hits on the World Indie Top 100 Chart, acclaimed Canadian songwriter Stephen Dowd has returned with his most magnetic single yet: "Body." Shifting from his recent holiday success—where "Play Me A Christmas Song" reached #16 on the Mediabase Top 40 Holiday chart—Dowd embraces a high-octane dance energy that is unapologetically gritty and provocative. This release marks a hungry return to the high-stakes dance pulse that defined his fastest-rising work.

"Body" is a relentless high-energy pulse designed for the modern dance floor, drawing heavy inspiration from the 80s provocation of Olivia Newton-John's "Physical" and the raw magnetism of early Madonna. The narrative serves as a direct nod to the iconic finale of Grease, specifically capturing the "hot-blooded" moment of being mesmerized when Sandy steps out in black leather. "I didn't just want to write a song; I wanted to write a pulse," Dowd shares. "'Body' is that fast heartbeat that takes over the room."

The release is accompanied by Dowd's first-ever AI-generated music video, created by the original creative team behind his hit "Summertime." This leap into the future allows the song's concept to exist in a seamless blend of art and technology, creating characters that step straight from the cover art into a digital dreamscape. Dowd views the use of AI as a way to mirror the "newness" of the song's energy, providing a visual frontier as fast-paced as the music itself.

Based in Ottawa, Dowd has rapidly become a dominant force in the indie scene, amassing over 65,000 streams on "Anytime Anywhere With You" and over 57,000 on "Summertime." His unprecedented 2025 run saw "(Ça S'en Vient) Can You Feel It," "Freedom," and "Summertime" all secure the #1 spot on the World Indie Top 100. With "Body", Dowd bridges the gap between generations, delivering a high-stakes "Mutual Admiration Club" anthem built for late-night club sets and drive-time energy alike.

